Demand grows for Southwark council to refund millions in ‘unfair’ fines to drivers after ‘incompetent staff’ error

Demands are growing for a Labor Council to refund millions of pounds to motorists after “incompetent staff” made a mistake by imposing “unfair” fines.

Southwark council raised more than £2.6 million in five years by issuing 43,300 fines to motorists who had strayed into bus lanes in its district.

However, it has now been revealed that an error in the wording of penalty collection notices (PCNs) means that all notes issued are “legally void”.

Phillip Morgan, who discovered the incorrect wording, said motorists were an “easy target” for councils looking to raise money.

He said: “I am deeply concerned by the incompetence of staff employed by London City Council’s parking departments.

“Its failures range from an inability to copy and paste mandated information from the laws to an inability to fairly and correctly evaluate representations and appeals from motorists who, to me, are easy targets used to obtain revenue.”

The law states that the 28-day period to challenge a PCN must begin from “the date of notification” of the fine.

However, the city council erroneously put on its ballots that the one-month period for judicial challenges began from “the date on which the fine was notified.”

In a ruling to appeal a £130 fine, the judge said: ‘The fine charge notice does not comply with the statutory provisions. This constitutes a procedural irregularity and, therefore, I allow the appeal.’

Southwark Council said: ‘Southwark Council issues penalty notices for traffic offenses in the interests of public safety for all road users. They are issued within a legal and statutory framework, which includes the right of appeal. Proceeds received from charge notice fines go towards road improvements and projects to help make streets safer and more accessible.

‘In February 2024 we updated the wording of our PCNs to fully comply with the requirements of the London Local Authorities Act 1996, reducing the time drivers have to consider the notice or pay the fine. Our original wording stipulated that drivers had from the time the notice was received, rather than when it was sent, allowing them more time in the process.

“We have no plans to cancel PCNs that have not been successfully appealed within the legal parking appeals process.”

Laws passed in May 2022 allowed councils to apply for special powers, previously only held by police, to fine drivers for “moving traffic offences”.

Since then, 85 of England’s 152 highway authorities have been given the power to issue fines of up to £70 for entering yellow boxes, making illegal U-turns or traveling in bus lanes.

The AA also suggested that “cash-strapped councils” will use this as “a new source of income”.

Jack Cousens, director of roads policy at the AA, said: “Allowing local authorities the power to fine drivers for yellow crossing offenses has certainly opened up a new source of income for cash-strapped councils.” . Some drivers may feel that this is another example of use as a wallet on wheels.’

He added: “The vast majority of drivers do not break the rules on purpose, which is why we have always argued that first-time offenders should receive a warning letter and that a ‘fine threshold’ should be set, so that drivers councils have to investigate and improve schemes that are generating huge sums of money.’

In 2022, MailOnline located Britain’s worst bus lane, on Clapham Park Road, Lambeth, south London, generating £2 million in just one year.

At one point this averaged £5,300 a day due to drivers mistakenly turning left onto a bus lane near Clapham Common.