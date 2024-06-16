Rishi Sunak has revealed that he has turned to his Hindu faith for strength during the general election campaign.

The Prime Minister, 44, says he uses the “concept of dharma” to guide him.

Dharma is an important term in Indian religions and in Hinduism it means “duty”, “virtue”, “morality”, “religion” and refers to the power that sustains the universe and society.

Sunak, who has endured a turbulent campaign so far, said Sunday weather: ‘In Hinduism, there is a concept of duty called dharma, which roughly translates as doing one’s duty and not focusing on the results of one’s duty. And you do it because it’s the right thing to do and you have to distance yourself from the result of it.”

The prime minister became Britain’s first non-white Hindu leader when he took office in 2022.

Rishi Sunak (pictured here in November 2023 during a visit to the Vedic Society’s Hindu temple in Southampton) has revealed that he has turned to his Hindu faith for strength during the general election campaign.

He has a shrine at 10 Downing Street for family worship and has Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed Hindu god known as the “remover of obstacles”, on his desk.

Sunak told the newspaper he believes his “dharma” is to serve the nation, adding: “But that’s something I grew up with, and it’s also something that gives me the strength to face the things you’re facing.” describe, because I feel satisfied simply doing what I believe is right.

“And as you say, work as hard as you can, do what you think is right and try, and what will be will be.”

The Prime Minister previously spoke of how his Hindu faith gives him “strength and resilience”, and revealed that he prays with his daughters before putting them to bed.

Sunak said in 2022: “Faith is important to me for two reasons. For me, it certainly helps give purpose and meaning to life.

‘I pray with my children before putting them to bed. I don’t do that much anymore. The thing about Hinduism is that yes, it is a religion, but it is also simply a way of life. It’s cultural. So sometimes it seems broader than that.”

The Prime Minister (pictured with his wife Akshata Murty ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, in September 2023) says he uses the “concept of dharma” to guide him.

It has been a torrid campaign so far since the Prime Minister stood in the rain three weeks ago in Downing Street to announce the July 4 general election.

He has been ridiculed for saying he ran out of Sky TV as a child by setting an example of hardship, as well as that his “appalling diet” of Haribo and Twixes would make more people like him.

As he pleaded with voters to “find it in their hearts” to forgive him for his D-Day mistake after he was accused of insulting war veterans for abandoning the 80th anniversary commemorations for an interview with ITV.

This week it suffered a new blow when Nigel Farage’s reform party overtook the Conservatives for the first time in an opinion poll.