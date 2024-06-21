DEAR CAROLINE: A stranger’s comment about my face has moved me to my core. Should I have surgery now?

q I was really shocked by a horrible comment a customer made. in a supermarket.

She started haranguing me for being slow in packing my groceries. I got nervous, but then she started getting personal, calling me an ugly bitch and saying she should have a nose job.

I’m in my 50s And I shouldn’t realize it, but I have a big nose; I was very aware of it throughout my adolescence and I felt very ugly. As I grew up I got used to it. However, this has made the feelings come flooding back and I keep looking in the mirror, wondering if I’ll get a nose job. I was recently divorced, so my Trust is very low as it is.

TO What a horrible experience.

I wonder what is going on in people’s lives that makes them so angry, nasty, and bitter that they resort to pathetic personal attacks. I’m sure he doesn’t need a nose job; It always saddens me to see how many people are unhappy with their appearance for no reason.

Remember, after his vulnerable adolescence he managed to accept himself, and he will do so again as this incident fades away. I think this insecurity about your appearance is related to your divorce. Women (and men) can take a serious hit to their self-esteem, especially if their partner leaves them for someone else.

So try not to dwell on this or look in the mirror, but instead work on rebuilding your self-esteem, perhaps through counseling, affirming friendships, and challenging yourself with a new activity. If you find that your mind is still full of destructive thoughts, you can try reading Overcome low self-esteem by Dr. Melanie Fennell.

Years of pain have left me isolated

q I am over 70 years old and recently widowed. After being my husband’s caregiver for over 20 years, I now feel very alone. She underwent brain surgery a long time ago and had been suffering from Alzheimer’s since 2018. During that time, friends and neighbors faded away; People are uncomfortable with mental disabilities. I had four brothers, but they are all dead now and I no longer have living relatives.

My three best friends died before their time. One I met him at school and I’ve known him for 64 years; another, from work, for more than 20 years. There is no one to talk things over with. It’s not easy to make new friends, especially without a shared past. However, I am determined to get out and join in on things I haven’t been able to do for years.

TO I’m so sorry to hear about everything you’ve been through. Unfortunately, I’m not surprised to hear that you are lonely – caring for someone for so long is very isolating. It seems as if, after his brain surgery, you effectively lost the man you knew and he became your patient.

He has clearly been grieving for 20 years; Even when her husband was still with you, she would have mourned the loss of her as she was before and the life you had imagined together. You’ve also suffered a lot of additional pain: the deaths of your four siblings and three best friends.

As a result, you have probably lost confidence. It can be difficult to make new friends and, yes, unfortunately mental health issues and disabilities often leave caregivers isolated. Unfortunately, many people do not understand another person’s pain or grief unless they themselves have gone through a similar experience.

I’m so glad you’re determined to get out and try to rebuild your life; That shows immense courage. I agree that it’s not the same without a shared past, but sometimes we can make really deep new connections through shared or similar experiences.

I think what you need is to meet other people who understand what you’ve been through. So contact the charity Headway (headway.org.uk). It is for people affected by brain injuries and has support groups and online communities that can make you feel less isolated.

Also talk to bereavement experts, such as Cruse Bereavement Care (cruse.org.uk) or Marie Curie (marie curie.org.uk). Finally, there are several other organizations that offer support.

Try to interact again (reengage.org.uk), a charity created to help people over 75 who struggle with loneliness. As you say, it won’t be easy and you may have to try a few different events to meet people you get along with, but once you start making connections again and feel like you’re not alone, things will hopefully start to work out. feel good. brighter.

