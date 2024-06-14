Deadliest Catch Star Nick Mavar Dies at 59: TV Star Dies After Suffering ‘Medical Emergency’

Deadliest Catch star Nick Mavar has died aged 59.

The former F/V Northwestern sailor died Thursday afternoon following a medical emergency in Naknek, Alaska, the Bristol Bay County Police Department confirmed. TMZ.

Mavar’s family has been notified and police are conducting interviews, but did not disclose the nature of the medical emergency.

He appeared in 98 episodes of Deadliest Catch from 2005 to 2021, which follows crab fishermen aboard fishing boats in the Bering Sea.

He also starred in numerous spin-off series, including Deadliest Catch: Siberian Winter and Deadliest Catch: The Bait.

Mavar appears alongside the Deadliest Catch crew, including Captain Sig Hansen (center), whom he would later sue.

He married his wife Julie in August 2021.

Mavar left the show after suffering a ruptured appendix during a trip in December 2020, which was chronicled in one of its final episodes.

He sued Captain Sig Hansen and his wife June, alleging there was a delay in getting him outside medical treatment during the pandemic. Mavar sought $1 million in damages.

By dnaMavar’s complaint stated that a “delay in competent and appropriate examination, testing and diagnosis” led to the rupture of the appendix, as well as the discovery of a cancerous tumor.

The original lawsuit stated, “The lack of an outside medical care plan led to the failure to ensure that the plaintiff was immediately taken to the Dutch Harbor Medical Clinic for an examination and evaluation of his medical condition.”

He also alleged that delayed care caused the rupture, leading to infections, surgeries and cancer treatments that “would not have occurred if the appendix had been removed before the rupture.”

Hansen said the blame did not rest solely with him and cited the production company and the medical subcontractor.

In May 2023, Northwestern’s owners were seeking medical and legal damages and payments related to Mavar’s injuries.

In recent years, Mavar had captained his own salmon boat in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

Nick is pictured with his wife Julie in a 2022 social media post.

