David Cameron criticizes Nigel Farage’s ‘dog whistle’ rhetoric and claims the reformist leader will never have a place in the Conservative party because he is ‘intent on destroying it’.

Lord Cameron has criticized Nigel Farage’s rhetoric, saying the reformist leader is “intent to destroy” the Conservative party.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, in an interview with The timeswarned against supporting Farage and encouraged voters to reject his “inflammatory language” and “desperate politics”.

He also claimed that voting for Reform or a similar party will make it “more likely that a Labor government will be formed” and risks making the country “less safe”.

Lord Cameron said he wants to ensure that “the Conservative Party can move forward” and that Britain “does not have reformist members of parliament.”

It comes after Farage declared last week that he had become the “leader of the opposition” after a poll found Reform had moved ahead of the Conservatives.

Lord Cameron (pictured on Thursday) has criticized Nigel Farage’s rhetoric, claiming the reformist leader is “intent on destroying” the Conservative party.

Farage (pictured yesterday) declared last week that he had become the “leader of the opposition” after a poll found Reform had overtaken the Conservatives.

Some Conservative MPs have urged the government to “embrace” Farage amid fears Labor could win a landslide victory in the general election.

But Lord Cameron has warned against this, saying Farage is “trying to destroy the Conservative Party by championing reform”.

He also argued that Labor’s failure to commit to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defense by 2030 means the party cannot be trusted on defence.

“I think voting for any party other than the Conservatives is more likely to get you a Labor government, and the Labor government will be less good at keeping our defenses strong,” the Foreign Secretary said.

“I think only the Conservatives have the kind of plan… to address them properly.” And I think voting for anything else will make Britain less safe.”

He said he believes there is “room for people who care about immigration” and “who want to make a strong case,” but said “the other baggage that you carry, which can be incredibly divisive, we don’t want.”

‘What I want is a solid policy and measured language. “I think with these populists what you get is inflammatory language and desperate politics,” added Lord Cameron.

Farage said last week that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “doesn’t understand our culture”.

Lord Cameron, responding to the comment, told The Times: “You don’t have to watch sheepdog trials to hear a dog whistle.”

He also insisted Sunak could still win the election and dismissed warnings that Labor could see a “supermajority”, saying it was “no such thing”.

“There is a winning position of 325 seats and that’s it,” he said.

A YouGov poll commissioned by The Times newspaper showed Farage’s party at 19 percent and the Conservatives at 18 percent in voting intention. Farage appears in Westminster, London, on Thursday while on the general election campaign.

Farage said last week that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “doesn’t understand our culture”. Lord Cameron, responding to the comment, told The Times: “You don’t have to watch sheepdog trials to hear a dog whistle.” Lord Cameron and Sunak appear together in a photo from April

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage signs a sign during a visit to Ashfield on June 11, 2024.

A YouGov poll commissioned by The Times newspaper put Farage’s party at 19 percent and the Conservatives at 18 percent in voting intention, at a crossroads that is the latest blow to Conservative hopes of returning to power. government.

Sunak has maintained that he will “fight until the last day” and said that “the only poll that matters” is on election day, when asked why Conservative voters seemed to be turning to Mr Farage’s Reform UK.

During a press conference at the G7 leaders’ summit in Italy yesterday, Mr Sunak said: “I think we are only halfway through this campaign and the Conservative Party and I are going to fight for every vote until the last day.” .

And you know, what you saw this week was actually an important moment in the campaign because the only poll that matters is the Fourth of July poll.

“What you saw this week is that the two main parties have published their manifestos for the future of our country, and there is a very clear choice.”

He added: “What I would say is that if that poll and all these things were replicated on election day, what would it be like to hand a blank check to Keir Starmer to raise people’s taxes on their house, their car, your job, your pension. , his house, that’s what he will do.

“So I’m going to continue to fight very hard to make sure everyone understands the choice that’s ahead of them.”

Mr Sunak was asked whether his G7 discussions had come too late to make a significant difference to migration levels in the UK to enable it to confront the threat of reform.

During a press conference at the G7 leaders’ summit in Italy, Mr Sunak (pictured yesterday) maintained he will “fight until the last day” and said “the only poll that matters” is election day , when asked why Conservative voters seemed to turn to Mr Farage’s Reform UK

He said: ‘I think the first thing to say is that this is the first time that the G7 summit has had a debate dedicated to migration. So the fact that the G7 has been discussing migration is in itself something worth mentioning and it is something that we have pushed for.

“So I, together with (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni), as you know, have been talking a lot about this issue, leading on this issue is important for me and for her, that the G7 has discussed this and that the discussion today has been incredibly productive. ‘

He added: “Obviously these things don’t happen overnight. But as I said when I got this job and gave my first speech on illegal migration, that where the UK leads others will follow, 18 months since then have shown that that’s true.’

Without referring to the Reform Party or Mr Farage in his response, Mr Sunak concluded that he is “confident” that the G7’s migration policies “will make a difference”.

At a press conference in London called to celebrate the YouGov poll, Farage said: “We’re not going to get four million votes, we’re not going to get five million votes, we’re going to get a very, very substantial number of votes.

‘I really believe we can get more than six million votes. I don’t know where the ceiling is.’

That total would be significantly higher than the 3.9 million votes his former party, Ukip, received under his leadership in 2015, when it won 12.6 percent of the vote.

Farage claimed reform is “well ahead” of the Conservatives in several regions, including the North East, North West, East Midlands and West Midlands, as well as the so-called red wall.

Conservative Party supporters hold banners as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (not pictured) campaigns in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, May 27, 2024.

“The tipping point means that, in reality, if you vote Conservative on the red wall, you will almost certainly get Labour. A Conservative vote on the red wall is now a wasted vote,” said the arch-foe of Brexit.

He also said: “It won’t be Rishi Sunak leading the opposition – I mean, he’ll probably be in California anyway.”

‘The Conservatives will elect someone and they probably won’t last long. And they cannot offer opposition because they are hopelessly divided over politics…

“I tell them I think I can be that voice of the opposition.”