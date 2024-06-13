David Beckham insists the Spice Girls’ long-awaited reunion tour will “unfortunately not happen” as the former footballer shuts down rumors once and for all.

David Beckham has wrapped up the Spice Girls’ long-awaited reunion tour once and for all, saying it “unfortunately won’t happen.”

The football coach, 49, cited Victoria’s beauty and fashion business as the reason the tour did not happen.

Mel B has teased several times this year that the Spice Girls will reunite for one last hurray, the last of which was in April.

The last time the five women (Victoria, 50, Mel B, 49, Mel C, 50, Emma, ​​48, and Geri, 50) performed together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.

David, who appears on the cover of VARIETY’s extra Emmy issue, said: “I know that’s what people want, but honestly, I think I was the most excited of everyone.”

Recalling Victoria’s 50th birthday, she said: “The fact that obviously we had all the girls in one room.”

‘Neither of the girls have been on stage together for over 15 years. So having them all there, having them all on stage, having our youngest son playing guitar?

David and Victoria share Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper Seven, who will turn 13 in July.

Brooklyn is married to billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo is in an on-off relationship with Mia Regan.

In the interview, David put the tour rumors to rest firmly, saying, “Unfortunately, that’s not happening.”

‘Victoria was very happy to see the girls, and it was a huge part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have their own things.

‘They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria is very busy with her beauty and fashion business. If there’s anyone busier than me, it’s her.

In the same VARIETY interview, David compared the brutal treatment his wife Victoria suffered at her soccer games to the nasty comments Taylor Swift receives at Travis Kelce’s games.

Victoria previously revealed in her husband’s Beckham documentary that she was “hurt and embarrassed” when she was made fun of at her husband David’s soccer games.

The fashion designer recalled the abuse she received when she spoke of dating the footballer after fans turned against him following the 1998 World Cup.

David was blamed for England’s defeat after lashing out at Diego Simeone, sparking a horrific campaign of hate and abuse from fans.

The star is the coach, president and co-owner of Florida soccer club Inter Miami CF and is co-owner of Salford City.