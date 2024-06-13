David Beckham compares the brutal treatment his wife Victoria suffered at his soccer matches to the unpleasant comments Taylor Swift receives at Travis Kelce’s matches

David Beckham has compared the brutal treatment his wife Victoria suffered at his soccer matches to the nasty comments Taylor Swift receives at Travis Kelce’s matches.

Victoria, 50, revealed in her husband’s recent documentary that she was left “hurt and embarrassed” when she was mocked at her husband David’s soccer games.

The Spice Girl recalled the abuse she received when she spoke of dating the footballer after fans turned against him following the 1998 World Cup.

David, 49, was blamed for England’s defeat after lashing out at Diego Simeone, sparking a horrific campaign of hate and abuse from fans.

On Thursday, David fronted VARIETY’s cover of the Emmy Extra Edition and talked about the negative treatment of women who date a famous athlete, as shown in Travis Kelce’s coverage of Taylor Swift at Kansas City Chiefs games.

He said, “Hopefully that’s gotten better.” It’s ridiculous that we’re even talking about that.

“I think in the past, when Victoria went to games, the fans were pretty brutal. They sang songs about her. But I’m sure Taylor is strong enough to handle anything.

In an apology note that David and Victoria found in his car after the premiere of his BECKHAM documentary, he said: “It said, ‘We’re sorry for how you were treated.’ I still have the letter. But I think that’s how people felt afterwards.” of the documentary.’

It comes after David confessed in his Netflix documentary BECKHAM: ‘They start singing songs about Victoria.

“There was a song that I would kill myself to sing; all the football fans sang this song…”

Victoria then chimed in to reveal the tease was: “P osh Spice takes it up the ass.”

She continued: ‘Excuse my language, not very feminine. But for 75,000 people to sing that is shameful and painful.

David also talks to Variety about Victoria’s pout, a Spice Girls tour and the apologies he received.

‘I remember I sat down and the lady next to me turned around and didn’t know what to say, she said “do you want a popsicle?”

‘Because what do you say when you sit next to someone and 75,000 people have been saying you take it up the ass?’

Speaking about the ongoing abuse, she continued: ‘We didn’t know what to do. “It felt like we were drowning.”

However, David reasoned, “As horrible as it was to watch Victoria on the stand, it was really the only thing that encouraged me to keep going.

“When the fans thought they could get to me singing about my family, I ended up scoring a goal.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Variety, David disappointed Spice Girl fans by confirming that they will not be reuniting.

It comes after the popular band officially reunited while celebrating Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday in London.

The British girl group, formed in 1994, consists of Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell.

During the lavish festivities, all five Spice Girls reunited to sing one of their hits, Stop, for the star-studded guests, all of which was captured on David’s camera.

However, David told the publication: ‘Unfortunately, that’s not happening. Victoria was very happy to see the girls, and she was a huge part of the girls’ lives, but obviously, all the girls have their own things.

‘They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria is very busy with her beauty and fashion business. If there’s anyone busier than me, it’s her.

Football legend David is married to former Spice Girl Victoria and they share four children: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

The four-part series saw the Beckhams give an intimate insight into their marriage and early romance, their family life, as well as charting David’s football career.

Football legend David is married to former Spice Girl Victoria and they share four children: Brooklyn, 25 (right), Romeo, 21 (top center), Cruz, 19 (left) and Harper, 12 (bottom center).

His documentary racked up a record 3.8 million viewers during its premiere week.

According to the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), the first episode had 3,813,100 fans tuning in.

The second installment was also a success, reaching 2,868,800 viewers in the week ending October 8.

BECKHAM was the streaming service’s most-watched show for two weeks when it launched, with 11.6 million fans watching it worldwide, according to Netflix’s own data.