Dave Myers’ Hairy Biker friend Si King reveals the duo’s latest cookbook will be out in October after the TV star died of cancer aged 66.

Dave Myers’ Hairy Biker friend Si King revealed today that the couple’s latest cookbook will be out in October after the TV star died of cancer aged 66.

The 57-year-old said he wanted to finish Our Family Favorites in honor of “my best friend” and had written it “with love.”

Si was at Dave’s side when he died in February at the age of 66 after receiving treatment for cancer.

Today, in a video posted to Facebook, the chef said he had frequently discussed Our Family Favorites with his friend and felt it was right to post it.

“We have a new book called Our Family Favorites and I just wanted to talk a little bit about it,” she said.

Si said he wanted to finish Our Family Favorites in honor of “my best friend” and that he had written it “with love.”

Dave, pictured with Si, died of cancer in February. His passing will be commemorated in the new book.

‘It’s a book that Dave and I discussed at length and I want to finish it to honor my best friend.

‘It’s full of recipes that have remained our favorites over the years and that remain close to our hearts.

“It will be out in October, but you can pre-order it now.”

Si added, his voice breaking: “This is a truly special book written with love and in memory of my lovely partner.”

Reacting to the news, Dave’s wife Liliana Myers wrote: ‘Aaawwweeee… Yes. It’s such a wonderful thing to do… Thank you.’

Earlier this month, thousands of motorcyclists traveled from London’s world-famous Ace Café to Cumbria to celebrate Dave’s life.

a companion GoFundMe page to raise donations for NSPCC Childline and the Institute for Cancer Research has already seen supporters donate almost £100,000.

Si announced Dave’s passing in February in a heartbreaking statement.

In addition to his culinary adventures, Myers was well known for his warm appearance on Strictly in 2013, where he was partnered with Karen Hauer.

Karen said she was “heartbroken” by the news of his passing and posted a broken heart emoji online.

Dave’s wife Lili, who he met while filming the first series of his TV cooking and travel show while filming in Transylvania.

Earlier this month, thousands of motorcyclists traveled from London’s world-famous Ace Café to Cumbria to celebrate Dave’s life.

Dave met Si when they were both working in the film industry and they were united by their love of food and motorcycles.

Throughout their career, the best friends have earned a reputation as the friendly faces of TV cooking, with 31 different projects since they first debuted on the BBC in 2006.

Following his diagnosis in 2022, Dave took a short break from work before filming his final show with Si.

The show, The Hairy Bikers Go West, saw the pair travel across Britain from Scotland to Devon and Si previously said it would be one they would “always remember”.