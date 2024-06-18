Daughter raped by her own father receives £15,000 payout from police after officers initially discouraged her from reporting him by saying she would look like “the biggest scumbag there is”.

A woman raped by her father has won a payout and an apology from police after officers told her she would look like “the biggest scumbag” if she reported him.

Carol Higgins, 55, finally ended a 39-year battle for justice after her father Elliot Appleyard, now 76, sexually abused her when she was 13.

He took her to a tattoo parlor to have his nickname tattooed on her shoulder and put an engagement ring on her finger, telling her they would “live happily ever after.”

The mother-of-two first reported Appleyard to police in 1985, and on four further occasions from 1984 to 2015. But it was not until 2019 that he was jailed for 20 years for his crimes.

Mrs Higgins says that in 1985 the police told her she would “blacken her name” if she prosecuted and she would be considered “the biggest scumbag there is”.

He opened a civil court case against West Yorkshire Police four years ago over the way his case was handled between 2005 and 2019.

The police eventually apologized for taking “too long” to bring Appleyard to justice and paid Ms Higgins £15,000 in compensation.

Carol, an author from Penistone, Barnsley, said: “I found the apology a huge relief and a weight lifted off my shoulders, after fighting the police all this time.”

‘I’m glad they are taking responsibility for how they treated me. It was a very important thing to have validation.

‘Living without that validation created a lot of negative energy within me. Hopefully now I can let go of some of that anger.”

Appleyard raped the vulnerable teenager between 1983 and 1985, Leeds Crown Court heard in 2019.

A jury of seven women and four men took less than two hours to unanimously find Appleyard guilty on 15 charges after a seven-day trial.

The father-of-three was found guilty of five counts of rape and 10 counts of indecent assault.

During the trial, prosecutor Hampton said the abuse had “destroyed his entire adult life” and that he had received counseling for many years.

He said Appleyard, of Denby Dale, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, ruled the home through violence and threats of beatings.

Jurors were shown a recorded police interview with Miss Higgins in which she told officers her father “wanted to treat me like a wife” and that they would “live together happily ever after.”

Appleyard was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Leeds Crown Court, who heard Ms Higgins was treated as his wife after his real wife left.

Higgins said she was forced to wear her father’s wife’s engagement ring.

Ms Higgins, who now lives in Ackworth, wrote an autobiography titled ‘Conquering the Impossible: Making the Dream Come True’ which was published in 2015.

Ms Higgins opened a case in civil court, due to the way her case was handled between 2005 and 2019.

He went to the police twice, in 2005 and 2012, before his case was finally investigated in 2015 and brought to trial in 2019.

The letter from John Robins, Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, says: “I am writing to you as Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police to offer my sincere apologies for the way you have been treated over the last 39 years. .

“It is accepted that her extremely serious and truthful allegations took too long to reach justice, resulting in a delay in the prosecution of her abuser and this was not her fault.”

“We are deeply sorry that it took so long to convict your abuser.”

The daughter first reported the abuse to police when she was 15 in 1985.

But Carol says no amount will be enough to make up for the last 39 years.

“The apology is welcome,” he added.

“But I think £15,000 is a bit of a risk for all that time and energy and all those years. “I’m still feeling the effects of that child abuse.

‘I feel the pain of not having a father, all that pain and loss. What price do you really put on it?

“I fought them and won; that’s how I faced them.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “The Chief Constable apologized directly to the complainant on behalf of West Yorkshire Police and personally assured her that the force has learned from the mistakes made in her case.”