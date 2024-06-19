Daughter Carole Middleton’s previous Ascot appearance on the Channel as the royal misses one of her favorite events due to cancer treatment.

When Carole Middleton arrived at Royal Ascot in Berkshire today, she gave a touching nod to the Princess of Wales.

Walking alongside her husband, Michael Middleton, the 69-year-old channeled the style of her eldest daughter, Kate, 42, by recreating her ensemble from the same event in 2019.

Today was Carole and Michael’s first public appearance since their daughter’s cancer diagnosis, at an event believed to be one of Kate’s favourites.

Carole’s £350 light blue floral chiffon dress from Self Portrait echoed Kate’s £1,275 blue lace creation from Elie Saab, not to mention the floral headpieces and matching shoes.

In 2019, Kate turned heads when she arrived at Royal Ascot in a flowy light blue ensemble by Elie Saab – the first time she wore the Lebanese brand which has a huge following of A-list fans.

Continuing her love of head-to-toe monochrome, the princess added a blue floral Philip Treacy hat and Kiki MsDonough earrings.

However, she added a pop of color with a pair of £545 silver Gianvito Rossi pumps and a metallic Elie Saab clutch.

It was a look that paved the way for Carole’s look today, as she arrived in a blue Self Portrait dress with a strikingly similar silhouette, bow embellishments, and an elegant hue.

The London-based luxury brand is one of Kate’s favorites and dressed her for a number of notable events, including Wimbledon last year.

In line with Kate’s 2019 look, Carole added a matching blue headpiece with a floral embellishment and completed her look with a pair of contrasting heels.

Carole varied her outfit slightly with the addition of a small navy purse, unlike Kate’s metallic clutch.

Before today, Michael and his wife’s last public appearance was at Kate’s annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in London in December. Three months later, Kate announced her cancer diagnosis to the world.

In March, Carole was photographed driving an Audi 4×4, with Kate in the passenger seat, near Windsor Castle. The images were published by US gossip website TMZ.

Then in April, William was spotted on a ‘low-key’ pub outing in Norfolk with his mother-in-law, while his wife stayed at home, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden reported. Carole was said to be staying with the couple for the Week. Santa.

The outing comes after Kate, who has been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February, made a dramatic return to public life during Trooping the Color on Saturday.

Kate smiled and waved as she and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were applauded by the crowd on The Mall after leaving Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession for the Trooping the Color ceremony.

After spending much of the year coming to terms with the diagnosis and receiving ongoing chemotherapy, the future queen appeared relaxed as she traveled down one of London’s most famous streets with her family on the state’s glass coach.

His appearance had been in doubt after he missed Trooping’s final rehearsal, and confirmation that he would attend came shortly before.

But since the king also suffered from cancer, the spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement of the monarchy after much uncertainty.

Kate was surrounded by other family members: her husband Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, along with Princess Anne, Colonel of the Blues and Royals, and Prince Edward, Colonel of the Scots Guards .

From the moment the Princess of Wales was first spotted en route to Buckingham Palace, the nation was delighted to see her for the first time as she returned to royal duties for the first time in six months.

Watching the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with his children, his day culminated in a joyous reunion with his father-in-law, King Charles, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

It was a huge relief to an anxious nation who had waited so long to see Kate after her final royal engagement at Christmas, with millions worried about her well-being as she continues her cancer chemotherapy treatment.

The princess joined what is a family occasion on the national stage and kept a watchful eye on her children, but seemed to enjoy most of her first day in the spotlight following her diagnosis in February.

In the back row was Tennyson, one of five horses injured when they ran through the streets of London after being frightened by the noise of construction.

When the royal carriages finally stopped, Louis was the first to exit, followed by his older brother, George, and sister Charlotte.

Finally, Kate stepped down wearing a Jenny Packham dress, a Philip Treacy hat and the Irish Guards Regiment brooch, as she is the colonel of the regiment.

Unlike last year, Kate did not join older family members on a stand, but instead watched the spectacle from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children.