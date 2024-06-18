Daredevil comes under fire after his ‘stupid’ stunt with a freshwater crocodile is caught on camera

A man has been criticized for a “stupid” stunt after he was filmed sneaking up on a small freshwater crocodile and pulling on its tail.

The clip is believed to have been filmed in the Northern Territory and shows a man in a T-shirt and thongs repeatedly pulling on the crocodile’s docile tail before he and another man give a thumbs up and say “Welcome to Australia.”

The video was shared online by a woman who filmed the stunt and immediately sparked condemnation from social media users.

The incident was supposed to have occurred in Queensland, however authorities said an investigation had led them to believe it took place in the Northern Territory.

The men’s t-shirt has the logo of a Darwin concreting company.

Professional crocodile keeper Tommy Hayes said the freshwater crocodile posed no threat and would have been trying to flee.

‘The poor thing, he’s clearly scared. “Rookies all they want to do is get away,” he said. yahoo.

‘You’re very lucky to be so close to one, so why make it a traumatic experience? “It’s definitely a wellness issue.”

Some people said the crocodile appeared to have become trapped between rocks.

Hayes said even if that were the case, moving it should be left to professional muleteers or wildlife rangers who can do it without causing any discomfort to the animal.

He called the stunt “stupid” if it was done to get views on social media.

“I don’t think people are doing any more nonsense… it’s being filmed and shown.” At the end of the day, what are they gaining? Okay, you got 40,000 views, so what?

The clip shows the man repeatedly pulling on the crocodile’s tail (pictured)

Social media users also criticized the video.

“Sometimes it’s embarrassing being from Australia,” one wrote.

“Great man,” added another.

Crocodile advocate Paul Bowen said while injuries to freshwater crocodiles are rare, they can cause a nasty bite if cornered.

In the New Testament it is illegal to interfere with a crocodile in its natural habitat, although the circumstances surrounding the clip are unclear.