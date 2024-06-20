Danish soccer star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, loved his wife so much he married her twice, as wedding season hits the Danish team.

Denmark’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be familiar with many of his opponents when they face England in Group C tonight.

In fact, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder clearly likes familiarity, to the point that he married his wife twice in two years.

Hojbjerg first married Josephine Siw Nelson in a ceremony so low-key that not even his own mother was invited.

But two years after their union at Copenhagen City Hall, the couple walked down the aisle again in a lavish ceremony in the city’s Osterbro district, near the national football stadium.

After the ceremony, the 28-year-old posted a photo of the couple in their wedding finery along with the caption: “Mr and Mrs (for the second time).”

After the ceremony, the 28-year-old posted a photo of the couple in their wedding finery along with the caption: “Mr and Mrs (for the second time).”

It’s wedding season on the Danish team, Andreas Christensen married model and influencer Katrine Friis, 26, in a civil ceremony earlier this month.

Friis announced her marriage to the former Chelsea defender on Instagram with a photo and the message: “Cheers forever.”

Ahead of the Euro, the Danish national team agreed to reject a pay rise to ensure their female counterparts receive the same pay.