DANIEL HANNAN: Step by step, the Labor Party will bring us back into line with EU rules. How long will it be before they clarify that they want us to get back together?

Labor no longer bothers to pretend. It will rejoin the EU in all but name – a worse outcome, in some ways, than returning formally.

He talks openly about adhering to EU regulations, although Britain would not have participated in those rules. We are heading to the worst of all worlds.

Labour’s Eurofanaticism is a product of its lead in opinion polls. When he drafted his manifesto, he still had doubts about his chances in next month’s elections.

Determined not to hold hostages to fortune, the party pledged to respect the result of the 2016 referendum and remain outside the EU’s single market and customs union.

But his heart was never in those promises. Remember: in the run-up to the 2019 general election, Sir Keir Starmer had campaigned for a second referendum. It was one of the few topics he spoke about with passion and sincerity, arguing that “deeply rooted in our values ​​are internationalism, collaboration and cooperation with our European partners.”

Rachel Reeves and Jonathan Reynolds (right) meet with business leaders this week

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, took the same line, calling those who had voted for Brexit fascists. “You can’t throw out 48 percent of voters without a serious fight, and we can’t start a government through a plebiscite that unleashes the ‘wisdom’ of resentment and prejudice reminiscent of Europe in the 1930s.”

His reference to “Europe in the 1930s” was not a throwaway phrase.

In the run-up to the last general election, he was asked by Andrew Marr whether comparing Eurosceptic Conservative MPs to Nazis was not stretching things a bit. Lammy replied: “I would say that was not strong enough… I don’t care how they were elected: so was the far right in Germany.”

Are we to assume that these two men, and the mass of Labor MPs who cheered them, no longer long to see British MPs making sweet treats in Brussels?

Of course they do. The point is that Boris Johnson’s resounding victory in the 2019 general election confirmed what Brexit Labor voters thought of their own party. He not only ignored his vote in the referendum, he despised them for casting it.

So the Labor Party made the tactical decision to say as little as possible about Europe.

Not wanting to reopen the issue, I would accept the parameters of the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Boris Johnson, that is, an exceptionally narrow trade agreement, the only one the EU has signed without tariffs or quotas, but with freedom to set our own regulations.

That’s how things stood until… well, until a couple of weeks ago, when Nigel Farage’s entry with Reform UK into the race changed the opinion polls.

With the Conservative vote split, Labor can now reasonably expect to win more (possibly many more) than 400 seats in Parliament.

Keir Starmer greets European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year

Although it seems extremely unlikely that Reform UK will win more than a handful of constituencies (most opinion polls suggest zero), it will cost the Conservatives more than a hundred, leaving them weaker than at any time in their three and a half centuries. . of existence.

Labor can relax. She can say what she really thinks and then claim, after the election, that she has a mandate.

A mandate for what exactly? Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, in a chilling interview published yesterday, talks about signing up to EU rules on financial services, chemicals regulation and workers’ rights.

It is important to be clear about what you propose. Not an exclusively market association, with its own arbitration mechanisms, of the type pioneered by Switzerland. That is a legitimate option. In fact, if we had tried from the beginning, Brexit could have been much simpler, faster and smoother.

No, what Reeves is offering is to unilaterally accept whatever rules are decided in Brussels in exchange for easier access to EU markets.

For the City Council this does not make sense. London would be placed under the control of envious rivals, who do not hide their desire to see it displaced by Paris, Frankfurt and Milan.

But these cities are not competitors of London. Its competitors are New York, Singapore, Shanghai and, increasingly, Mumbai.

These financial centers would like nothing more than to see Britain’s leading industry once again under the control of Eurocrats, only this time without a say.

“I don’t think anyone voted to leave because they were unhappy that chemicals regulations were the same across Europe,” Reeves said.

In fact, when the EU introduced its chemicals regime, known as REACH, in 2006, almost the entire UK industry opposed it.

The Government argued that a prescriptive list of chemicals that could be imported was not necessary. It is much better to continue with our previous risk-based approach, like Australia, Canada and other developed economies. Britain opposed the directive but lost the vote.

However, I have noticed a curious dynamic when it comes to regulations. Once companies have complied – at great cost and effort – they lose interest in protesting against them.

Worse yet, they want all companies to be subject to the same regulations. They therefore become defenders of the rules that, when acting from first principles, they opposed.

This dynamic led the big chemical companies to demand a British version of REACH. But the job of a Shadow Chancellor is to think, not just about established corporations, but about start-ups, entrepreneurs, consumers and, above all, the national economy.

If our goal were prosperity, we would scrap the entire plan and return to a presumption in favor of importing chemicals unless there was reason to think they were a problem. But Labour’s real goal is to get back into the good graces of the EU.

That’s why it also wants Britain to partner with the EU’s defense structures, something we opposed even when we were members, considering the whole plan would likely undermine NATO. And that is why the Labor Party is looking for ways to get around its promise not to rejoin the customs union.

While there are respectable arguments for the single market, there are no serious arguments for the customs union, the arrangement by which EU states outsource their trade policy to Brussels, allowing it to set tariffs on their behalf.

For Britain, which used to be the only member to trade more with non-EU countries than with EU states, this never made sense.

Sir Keir with his shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during the election campaign yesterday

Our future lies in the 85 percent of the world economy that lies outside the EU.

Hence our membership in the Pacific trade pact, which contains the world’s fastest growing countries.

I suspect that the EU would be willing to pay a high price to get our trade policy back in its hands, even willing to reach an agreement with the Pacific bloc itself.

How would Labor square that with its promise to stay out of the customs union? Presenting it as a pragmatic solution to the problems created by the Irish border. Problems, by the way, created exclusively by Brussels.

Britain was always happy to allow unrestricted trade across that border. It was the EU that said infrastructure was needed to protect its single market.

Step by step, Labor will bring us in line with EU rules and restrictions.

In the end we will be left like Bosnia or Albania, a State that has outsourced its regulatory regime to Brussels.

In those countries, the agreement is expressly defended as a stepping stone toward eventual membership. How long will it be until the Labor Party comes clean and makes the same argument?