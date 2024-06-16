DANIEL HANNAN: Beware, disgruntled conservatives. If he backs Farage, he risks giving Starmer more power than any prime minister since Gladstone.

Rishi Sunak can’t say it, so let me say it for him. In three weeks’ time, Sir Keir Starmer will become Prime Minister. The Labor Party will form the next Government, sustained by its cohorts of radical lawyers, greedy quangocrats, public sector union activists, diversity, equity and inclusion consultants and woke academics.

The only question is how big their majority will be. Will we have significant opposition? Or will the Labor Party have so many MPs that it can act unchecked?

Sir Keir Starmer prepares to board his election battle bus in Halesowen, Dudley, after presenting the Labor manifesto in Manchester on Thursday.

We know that the Labor Party will increase taxes. We know that when it comes to public services, you will put producers before consumers.

We know that he will scrap the Rwanda plan and invite the European Union to send us a quota of illegal immigrants.

We know it will embark on an incredibly expensive plan to decarbonise the national electricity grid by 2030.

We know he wants another quango race. We know that while you say 16-year-olds are too young to use a sun lounger or get a tattoo, you’ll give them the vote.

What else could the party do if it has hundreds of superfluous deputies with no prospects for promotion, all of them eager to make their mark?

Could it definitively act against private healthcare and education? Tax houses? Tax savings? Rejoin the EU customs union? Introduce race and gender quotas?

If the opinion polls are correct, Labor will win with a majority of 200, possibly more. The Conservatives may be reduced to fewer than 100 seats: by far the worst electoral result in their party’s history, worse even than during the long rise of the Whigs in the 18th century.

A poll shows the Liberal Democrats will win more seats than the Conservatives, which would mean Sir Ed Davey becomes leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition.

Yes, that’s the leader whose idea of ​​campaigning, when the world is closer to a major conflagration than at any time in the last 60 years, is to keep falling into the water with a goofy smile.

Do these figures accurately reflect our national mood? Is the country so enamored of Sir Keir that it wants him to enjoy power that none of his predecessors – not Gladstone, Salisbury, Churchill, Thatcher or Blair – came even close to?

Maybe. But I think there is a simpler explanation.

Many 2019 Conservative voters simply want to punish their former party. On July 4, some will stay home, others will defect to the Labor Party or the Liberal Democrats, but the largest bloc will vote for Reform UK.

Nigel Farage poses with a McDonald’s drink after having a milkshake thrown at him at a campaign launch event earlier this month in Clacton-on-Sea, where he is running to become an MP.

One of the paradoxes of this election is that Reform proposes very little that the Conservatives disagree with. This is different to the situation in the EU, where there is a genuine ideological gap between the insurgent right-wing parties and the more moderate established Christian Democrats.

But in this country, Nigel Farage says almost nothing that any mainstream conservative would disagree with.

More police, more defense spending, more immigration? They are all conservative politics. Differentiated spaces, harsher sentences, tax cuts? Tick, tick, tick.

The only major difference is that Reform wants to eliminate the House of Lords and introduce proportional representation.

That doesn’t mean conservatives are innocent. After four terms in office, they have inevitably made mistakes. Some of those errors were excusable in the context of the time.

The coalition with the Liberal Democrats meant that it was impossible to scrap the Equality Act or the Human Rights Act. The Covid lockdown, of which Nigel Farage was initially a much stronger advocate than Boris Johnson, forced taxes and prices to rise.

But other mistakes were not forced, above all, thinking that they could change the Prime Minister twice without holding a general election.

And so, understandably in many ways, people want to beat up the conservatives. This emotion, considering my unhappy campaigning experiences over the past two weeks, overwhelms any detailed interest in what the Labor Party will do.

The irony is that, by defeating the Conservative Party, center-right voters may end up giving the country a beating.

If you think taxes, spending and borrowing are too high now, I agree. But can you doubt that they will be even higher under the Labor Party?

If you’re tired of trying to get an appointment with your primary care doctor, I understand. But do you imagine the Labor Party will take on the NHS unions and get more productivity in return for the record money the system has absorbed?

If you’re fed up with public sector strikes, wait until the unions take on a Labor government they will feel owes them their victory.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the Ukraine peace summit in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock this weekend, as the election battle heats up at home.

If you wish we had been quicker to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms – and I certainly do – look what happens when David Lammy, under the guise of fixing the Irish border, signs us up to an EU customs deal and promises to unilaterally adopt future customs agreements. EU regulations, making it impossible for us to agree meaningful trade deals.

You could reply that you have no intention of voting Labour, that Reform is not committed to any of these things and that you will therefore have clean hands.

That seems fine to me. But consider how our voting system works.

According to most opinion polls, Reform UK will not win a single seat. Even in their most optimistic moments, their leaders cannot expect more than three or four deputies.

The Conservatives are the only party that could prevent a Labor supermajority.

Perhaps he wants a different kind of party to emerge on the right, possibly after a merger between the Conservatives and the Reformists, as happened in Canada.

Again, I agree. In fact, I argued for a deal between the Conservatives and the UK even before the 2015 general election.

I quite like Farage, with whom I worked well when we represented the same region in Brussels. It is true that in the 2010s she went a little astray, surrounded herself with horrible people and became, as one of her MEPs said at the time, “grumpy and sensitive.” But I attributed it to the painkillers she was taking after his horrible plane crash.

In any case, he now seems to be back to his cheerful self.

However, there are important differences between Canada in 1993, when the ruling Conservatives were reduced to just two MPs, and Britain in 2024.

The most important is that the Canadian Reform Party, unlike Reform UK, already had a regional base in the Western Prairies and won 52 seats in 1993, almost all of them in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Still, it was another 14 years before Canada’s two right-wing parties merged and overthrew the government.

Do we really want Labor to be in power until 2038, benefiting from a divided opposition? Imagine what I could do in that time.

I understand that some people want to punish conservatives anyway. But in any realistic scenario, conservatives are already going to be severely punished.

The question is whether there will be any opposition left, something from which to build a future alternative government.

Imagine one of those Looney Tunes cartoons where a character, worried about a buzzing fly, chases it with a heavy mallet. Now the fly has landed on the character’s toe, and the cartoon character (read in the electorate) raises his gavel with a determined expression.

Will it go back in time? We will know soon.