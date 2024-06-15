DAN HODGES: Rishi is going to lose, but it WON’T be because he doesn’t understand Britain

Driving over the 17th century Skeeby Bridge in Northallerton, I make my way down the narrow main street and finally stop at my destination, the Traveller’s Rest pub.

“We are owned by the local community,” waitress Clare tells me. ‘The pub was going to close so we all got together to buy shares and renovate it.

‘It’s a really important meeting point in a small town like this. Rishi was very supportive. He also has a couple of stocks.

The pub formally reopened its doors last June. “Rishi was very good,” Clare recalls. ‘He spent time with everyone. He was one of the first here and the last to leave.

Rishi Sunak chats to customers in the beer garden at the reopening of the Traveler’s Rest pub in June. It was said that he was “one of the first here and the last to leave.”

The Prime Minister has just endured another torrid week. The row over his premature exit from the D-Day celebrations was exacerbated by his claim to have suffered youthful hardships due to not being able to watch Sky. Then came the moment Conservative HQ had long feared when Reform overtook the Conservatives in the polls. At Wednesday’s leaders’ debate, he looked like a bruised and defeated man.

But the week was significant for another reason.

It was the moment attacks on Rishi Sunak crossed a line. Questioned over his comment that Britain’s first Asian Prime Minister did not understand “our history and culture”, reform leader Nigel Farage doubled down on him.

‘Absolutely correct!’ he said, reaffirming his barely concealed racial slur. “He is completely disconnected from social class, from privilege and from how ordinary people in this country feel.”

One of those “ordinary people” is Len, a former carpenter. Standing by the small brick shelter in front of Traveller’s Rest, he fears he has missed the bus. And after suffering a recent stroke, he thinks his wife might be a little worried if he comes home late. So I offer to take him.

“When Rishi first came here, I didn’t know what to think,” he admits to me. But he’s been really excellent. I’ve seen him a couple of times and he’s very nice.’

I ask him about Farage’s comments about Sunak’s wealth preventing him from being in touch with communities like this.

“Well, I see it from another point of view,” says Len. He has all this money. He is a millionaire. So he doesn’t need to do this. He could be anywhere. He doesn’t have to spend time in places like Skeeby.

Rishi Sunak first came to this Richmond constituency in North Yorkshire (people here call it “Yorkshire proper”) in 2015, when he replaced William Hague as MP.

It’s a part of the world where rural Britain is beginning to rub shoulders with the industrial north-east, and locals are not easily impressed by graceful outsiders. But their new deputy quickly convinced them. The town of West Tanfield is so quintessentially English that they still host Morris dancing in the town square. Here I talk to Phil, a local artist.

“This is a very traditional area,” he explains. ‘People are conservative with a small “c.” They don’t like change. What they want is a sense of continuity and the feeling that their traditions are respected. Traditional British values ​​are important to them. And Rishi has always understood that.’

Sunak pours a pint of Black Dub stout during a visit to the Great British Beer Festival in August

The Prime Minister raises a glass in an Exeter pub during last month’s general election campaign.

It is not unusual to hear voters speak positively about a favored son. But according to Rishi Sunak’s enemies, he is not that.

They have managed to present the son of Indian immigrants – with his wealth inherited from his Asian billionaire father-in-law – as an elitist interloper. Dave, a former Army chef, sees something different. ‘Do not misunderstand. I’m not happy with the conservatives. I’m actually considering voting Labor this time. But fair play to Rishi. He has been here several times with his family. And he really gets into it. This is a real working village. And he gets trapped.

I ask him about Farage’s comments. His response is not printable.

When he first stood as an MP in the constituency, the Sunak family moved to a Grade II listed property in Rolling Dales.

The National Trust record describes “rough stone dressings, graded stone slate roof, two storeys, three bays with two four-bay wings to the rear”.

Today, there is a Union flag flying proudly from its flagpole in the front garden.

I have come to visit the church of San Lorenzo, located a few meters further down a street. Built in 1100, it hosts two regular services a month, usually attended by between 15 and 20 regular parishioners.

The Sunaks have joined the congregation for Easter services.

As I walk through the narrow chancel, the sun filters through the memorial stained glass window. On a lectern is the order of service. It says: “Although we are many, we are one body because we all share one bread.”

For Sunak’s critics, this scenario is further evidence of his privilege and, indeed, his remoteness. But to me it says something else.

No one who spends a decade living in an 18th-century English manor house and attending services in a Norman church can ignore British history and culture.

When Sunak stood on the doorstep of Number 10 on his first day as Prime Minister, he made a series of promises. Reduce NHS waiting lists. To ensure economic growth. To stop small boats.

He has failed to deliver on those promises and is now rightly paying the political price. But those failures are of dedication, not of empathy. His priorities were completely aligned with those of the average voter.

In North Yorkshire, people recognize it.

“My wife got sick recently,” Phil, from West Tanfield, tells me. ‘When Rishi found out, she made it a point to get in touch and reach out. And little things like that matter. The people here won’t forget it.

Rishi Sunak will lose this election, and in a bad way. But it won’t be because he doesn’t understand Britain. Rather, he could not get Britain to understand him properly.

As I walk away from his house, I see the Union Jack fluttering in the Yorkshire breeze. And I reflect that, in his own way, Rishi Sunak is much more British than Nigel Farage will ever be.