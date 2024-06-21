Daisy May Cooper shows off a glamorous makeover in a low-cut minidress during her first public outing with boyfriend Anthony Huggins, two weeks after giving birth to a premature baby.

Daisy May Cooper showed off her glamorous new makeover on Thursday during her first public outing since welcoming baby Benji earlier this month.

The actress, 37, looked great in a low-cut black wrap mini dress as she strolled with her boyfriend Anthony Huggins and their new bundle of joy on their way to register the baby’s birth.

Daisy gave birth to Benji “earlier than expected” this month, and the baby spent time in the neonatal unit.

Last week, she provided a health update to her fans and revealed that her newborn was doing “brilliantly” as she shared a snap from her hospital bed.

And it looks like Benji has recovered well, as proud parents Daisy and Anthony took the baby to make his arrival official at Cirencester Library.

The This Country star certainly made an effort for the special outing, looking red carpet ready in the lace-trimmed black dress, which she teamed with sparkly silver mules.

Daisy also sported glamorous makeup for the day, pulling her hair into a loose updo tied with a black ribbon.

Proving to be an ever-loving mother, she also carried bottles of milk for her little one.

She flashed a warm smile as she clung to her DJ boyfriend’s arm as he proudly pushed her new son in his stroller.

Benji is Daisy’s first child with her boyfriend Anthony, who was also seen cradling her little one after the birth.

Her famous friends were quick to offer their congratulations on the post, including Holly Willoughby, Laura Whitmore and Sian Welby.

Last week, Daisy took to Instagram to say she was so grateful to everyone for their “beautiful messages,” while also giving an update on Benji.

The comedy star shared a photo of her cradling Benji in her arms while still in the hospital along with a comedic update.

Daisy’s recent outing has seen her happier and healthier than ever after embarking on a weight loss journey over the past few years.

Benji has recovered well as proud parents Daisy and Anthony brought the baby to make his arrival official at Cirencester Library.

Daisy showed off her trim physique in the black minidress as she and Anthony stepped out with their baby.

Little Benji was seen wrapped in a blue blanket after his recent stay in hospital.

The happy couple couldn’t keep the smile off their faces as they stepped out with their little one.

She wrote: ‘Update: ignore the plate-sized areola…little Benji is doing brilliantly. Thank you very much for all your beautiful messages xx.’

She announced her pregnancy with Bristol-based DJ Anthony, 45, in March following a whirlwind romance after they met on dating app Hinge.

Daisy already has two children, daughter Pip, five, and son Jack, three, with ex-husband Will Weston.

Anthony, who has two children from a previous relationship, is a DJ on the Bristol night scene and plays in clubs under the moniker ‘Fuse One’.

He reportedly moved into Daisy’s Cotswolds home last year.

Anthony kept his look casual in a white T-shirt and gray cargo pants during the trip.

Daisy looked happier and healthier than ever after embarking on a weight loss journey over the past few years.

The couple met after meeting on Hinge. They were first seen together attending a car boot sale in Cheltenham, but the TV BAFTA Awards were their first notable public appearance as a couple in May.

He previously told Fabulous Mag: “I now understand that a relationship shouldn’t be rowing at 3 in the morning, then going out and turning off the phone.”

‘That’s not love. Love is being able to live together on a daily basis, enjoying each other’s company, being completely yourself and having that accepted.

‘He doesn’t want to compete with me. He earns £1,500 a month and he is the sweetest, kindest and most relaxed man.

She opened up about her romance on Katie Price’s podcast: “I’m with the same guy I’ve been with for a year and he’s fucking good for me.”

“It’s very reassuring and it’s made me realize that I can actually be a good partner if I have a good partner in return, if he’s not trying to control me or compete with me.” or put me down.’

When an onlooker told the actress how good she looked in January, Daisy apparently joked: “That’s divorce for you.”

Daisy and her ex-husband Will Weston ended their marriage in July 2021. A source told The Sun at the time: “Daisy said she had become increasingly tired of married life and was struggling in her relationship with Will.”