Daily use of a popular brand of mouthwash “could increase the risk of cancer”, says a scientist, who now warns that “most people should not use it”

A scientist has claimed that a popular brand of mouthwash “could increase the risk of cancer” and warns that “most people should not use it”.

Boffins of the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, found that two species of bacteria were more prevalent after three months of daily mouthwash use.

Using Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash every day could increase the risk of developing esophageal and colorectal cancer, a new scientific study claims.

The scientists found that two species of bacteria, Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus, which have been linked to cancer, were more abundant in the mouth after daily use.

According to academics, it is believed that alcohol in mouthwash can increase the level of bacteria inside the mouth.

Professor Chris Kenyon, a scientist at the university who worked on the study, said the Daily Telegraph that the use of mouthwash ‘could increase the risk of cancer and various infections.’

He also stated: “Most people should not use it, and if they do use it, they should use non-alcoholic preparations and limit their use to a couple of days.”

Professor Kenyon and his colleagues made the discovery during research into the impact of daily mouthwash use on the risk of STIs among gay men when they made the discovery.

The 59 participants used Listerine daily for three months, followed by three months of placebo mouthwash or vice versa.

While the experiment only included Listerine, Professor Kenyon stressed that similar levels of bacteria would likely be found using other alcohol-based mouthwashes.

MailOnline has contacted Kenvue, owner of the Listerine brand, for comment.

In a statement to the Telegraph, a company spokesperson said: ‘Kenvue welcomes and encourages scientific advances and exchanges to promote everyday health.

“Based on our initial review, the published trial lacks several important design controls and adequate rigor to draw conclusions about the potential impact on human health.”