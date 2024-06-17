DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Voters deserve Labour’s truth on tax plans

Has Wes Streeting inadvertently told the truth about Labour’s hidden tax agenda?

The shadow health spokesman said yesterday that his party’s manifesto was not the “sum total” of its revenue-raising plans and did not cover “five years of budgets”.

So how long are Labour’s manifesto promises valid? Two years? One year? One month? Are they genuine promises?

If Mr Streeting is to be believed, this 142-page document is little more than a farce, especially when it comes to tax promises.

Almost all independent economic analysts believe that Labour, if elected, will need to raise many billions in additional revenue to fund its “change agenda”.

Shadow health spokesman Will Streeting said yesterday his party’s manifesto was not the “sum total” of its revenue-raising plans and did not cover “five years of budgets”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said headline rates of income tax, national insurance, VAT and corporation tax will not increase. But what other tax raids are being plotted behind closed doors?

So where does the money come from?

The idea that a miraculous growth spurt will cover it has been widely dismissed as a fantasy, especially given Labour’s plans to saddle businesses with a raft of new rules and obligations and scare away wealthy foreigners by ending the status of not dominators.

The claim that imposing VAT on independent school fees would fund 6,500 new state teachers is equally implausible, and some experts say the move would actually cost money as thousands of private pupils are pushed into the state.

In reality, Labour’s huge funding gap can only be filled by additional taxes and/or substantial additional borrowing at exorbitant interest rates, which will increase our huge national debt.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said headline rates of income tax, national insurance, VAT and corporation tax will not increase. But what other tax raids are being plotted behind closed doors?

Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner sent mixed messages last week over the possibility of extending capital gains tax to the sale of family homes, something that would collapse the property market in one fell swoop.

Labor Party headquarters subsequently stated categorically that main residences would continue to be exempt from CGT, but there have clearly been discussions about extending this tax and increasing it from its current maximum of 24 per cent.

Streeting yesterday refused to rule out council tax rises and it is also believed that green excuses will be used to justify fleecing motorists (yet again).

Sir Keir tacitly admits that the fuel tax freeze is not sacrosanct. Higher road taxes, company car charges and more congestion taxes may be on the cards.

And what about a Gordon Brown-style attack on private pensions? There are fears of a cut in contribution tax relief, which will affect young and middle-aged people who are building up their retirement savings.

Could you aim for the 25 percent tax-free lump sum? Will the right to transfer unused pensions to children free of inheritance tax be eliminated?

Will the inheritance tax itself be reviewed, including family homes along with all other assets and taxed accordingly?

Will the general inheritance tax rate be increased? Will the transferable allowance between spouses and partners end? Who knows?

That Sir Keir could win the keys to No 10 without revealing his intentions to raise taxes would be an affront to democracy.

With just 17 days left in this dismal election campaign, opinion polls suggest the Conservatives face ‘Starmergeddon’: a record defeat that gives Labor a supermajority.

That Sir Keir could achieve this without revealing his intentions to raise taxes would be an affront to democracy.

The public has a right to know exactly what to expect from a Labor government before they go to the polls.

That their leader refuses to tell them should raise alarm bells. It suggests that he has some very unpleasant surprises in store.