DAILY MAIL COMMENT: The dangerous and divisive manifesto of the Labor Party

When it was finally published yesterday, Labour’s election manifesto was around 23,000 words long. But worryingly for voters, the document is more significant for what it doesn’t say than for what it does.

To know what Sir Keir Starmer’s government really has in mind for Britain, you have to read between the lines.

He makes grandiose promises about fixing the NHS, cutting energy bills, transforming public services, reducing immigration and boosting economic growth.

But as for the route to this promised land – or, crucially, how much it will actually cost – it offers no road map. Instead, we are told to simply trust the driver.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer holds a copy of his party’s election manifesto while campaigning in Halesowen in the West Midlands.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer arrives aboard his election battle bus during the election campaign.

This lack of candor is not edifying, but it is not surprising either. The polls are making it clear that the country has reached an established vision of the conservatives: there is no desire to grant them a fifth term.

While Sir Keir’s government plan contained no new policies, he cited a long list of spending promises, from creating 40,000 extra NHS appointments a week to building 1.5 million new homes.

But where will the money come from to pay for them? After declaring himself a socialist just two weeks ago, Sir Keir has apparently changed his mind again.

Gone is Labour’s old obsession with redistribution, he says. Instead, the party’s number one priority is “wealth creation.”

He is right that the best way to finance public services that no longer work is to boost the economy. But the key question remains: how will you do this?

The way to drive growth is to make it easier to create, invest in and manage businesses. But almost all of business’s promises could have been calculated to kill jobs and stifle growth, including giving more power to unions.

Even before setting foot in Number 10, Labor has signaled that ideology will take precedence over common sense, for example with its vindictive and economically illiterate decision to put VAT on private school fees.

Labour’s manifesto outlines £8.5bn in tax rises, which would raise Britain’s overall tax burden to a record level. This contrasts with the £17bn cuts offered by Rishi Sunak.

The Resolution Foundation, whose former leader is himself a Labor candidate, says more tax rises AND spending cuts will be needed to meet commitments.

Pictured: Rishi Sunak during a television interview at the G7 summit.

Of course, the party has committed not to increase income tax, Social Security or VAT. But that leaves plenty of room to steal even more money from the beleaguered taxpayer: pensions, capital gains taxes, vehicle excise duty and alcohol duties. The list is endless.

On the other hand, Sir Keir promises to accelerate the path to Net Zero. This would affect ordinary people and make Britain dependent on foreign regimes for oil and gas.

Labour’s true plans to create ever closer ties with the EU are also revealed. By reaching a veterinary deal, the UK would be forced to align itself with Brussels’ draconian rules on animal health and food safety, without having a say. Worse yet, this would hamper our ability to trade around the world.

Giving 16-year-olds the vote, without allowing that age group to drive, get married or buy alcohol, is manipulation of the most cynical kind. And making it easier for people to change gender will ruin Labour’s promise to protect single-sex spaces and sports for women and girls.

The risk is that if disillusioned Conservatives sleepwalk into giving Labor a “supermajority” backing reform, the Lib Dems, or even the Greens, will allow it to introduce such dangerous, divisive and damaging policies.

When you look at the whole package, it’s impossible not to ask: Is this really what the British people want?