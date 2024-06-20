DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Proof Prime Minister Rishi Sunak should be trusted with the economy

It’s no surprise that the number one issue voters are raising in this election is the cost of living.

If anything is guaranteed to make people poorer, it is inflation. Their salaries and pensions are being devoured by rising food, energy and oil prices.

But Rishi Sunak promised to fix this pernicious problem. And true to his word, he has achieved it. The consumer price index has fallen to the Bank of England’s 2 percent target for the first time since July 2021.

Given that inflation was a staggering 11.1 per cent when he became Prime Minister, this is no small feat.

Of course, prices are still considerably higher than three years ago. But the reality is that inflation skyrocketed around the world as a result of the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine.

But Rishi Sunak (pictured) has promised to fix this pernicious problem. And true to his word, he has achieved it.

Government critics were quick to blame ministers, which was deeply unfair. Now those same mocking opponents don’t give them credit for turning him back.

However, Sunak played his part by resisting the unions’ ridiculous pay demands and keeping public spending in check.

The Bank may fear being seen to be acting politically during an election, but it should ignore convention and cut interest rates.

This would be a boost for mortgage holders, businesses and the broader economy.

The tragedy for Sunak is that by betting on an early election, which he is the overwhelming favorite to lose, Labor reaps the rewards when borrowing costs finally fall.

Sir Keir’s Class War

Labour’s evasion over who they consider “working people” exposes the dishonesty underpinning their tax agenda.

His manifesto pledged not to increase taxes on workers. But we don’t know exactly how the party defines this group.

Sir Keir Starmer says it does not include those who have enough savings to cover household emergencies. For Wes Streeting, it’s not about anyone earning more than £50,000. Rachel Reeves, who will probably be chancellor within 15 days, seems unable to clear up the confusion.

What we do know is that if Labor wins power, this opens the door to unexpected tax increases for millions of families and pensioners to fund reckless spending.

Being dismissed as a “non-worker” is a slap in the face to anyone who wants to get ahead in life or has aspirations for their children.

Saving was once considered a virtue: allowing people to live within their means, save money for a rainy day, and invest for their future. For Labor, it seems, savings are just a goal of exploitation.

All our public services depend on workers having ambition. If they are diligent, they move up the salary ranks, making a greater contribution to the Treasury.

You might have thought that the divisive ‘workers up, bosses down’ mentality disappeared with the 1970s. This class war nonsense proves that it is still alive and well in the resentful neo-socialist ranks of the Labor Party.

Nothing symbolizes Russia’s isolation on the world stage more clearly than Vladimir Putin’s state visit to North Korea.

The Axis of Evil is reborn

Nothing symbolizes Russia’s isolation on the world stage more clearly than Vladimir Putin’s state visit to North Korea.

In exchange for missiles, artillery shells and possibly troops to help fight his brutal war, Putin will supply the pariah state with oil, grain and perhaps even nuclear technology.

This new pact is dangerous for Britain and our allies as a new axis of autocratic countries, including Iran and China, gains strength.

Tyrants want to overthrow the liberal order, which is why we and NATO must spend much more on defense. We cannot even hint that the West might wave the white flag.