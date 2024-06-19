DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Keir Starmer lets the cat out of the bag on tax cuts

Throughout this endless election campaign, Sir Keir Starmer has had one overriding mission: to do or say nothing, leaving the Conservatives to implode.

Its guiding principles have been caution and vagueness. The Labor leader has been at pains to avoid anything that could cause hares to run in central England.

If voters expected to know his intentions should he win power, they must be bitterly disappointed. But the man is a lawyer. What did we expect: honesty and directness?

Was this, however, the day Sir Keir accidentally exposed Labour’s secret tax plans?

When the party published its manifesto last week, the document was packed with extravagant policy proposals to transform Britain.

Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

A new state-owned energy company, renationalised railways, 40,000 appointments and additional NHS operations per week. More police, more teachers, more doctors and nurses.

While most economic analysts agree that Labor would need billions in additional revenue to pay for its programme, Sir Keir has given the impression that most of it would be covered by accelerated growth.

Ruling out increases in income tax, national insurance and VAT, he suggests only a few negligible tax rises would be needed to plug any tax gap.

“We are not going to increase taxes on workers,” he has said repeatedly.

These words would have sounded reassuring to those who headed to the office, factory or workshop every day.

But yesterday, in a radio telephone conversation on LBC, Sir Keir finally let the truth slip.

Their definition of “working people” referred to those who “make a living, depend on our services, and don’t really have the ability to write a check when they get in trouble.”

This means millions of Britons, including pensioners, savers and those using private services such as healthcare, could not be covered by his tax rise promise.

Those who practice the virtues of self-reliance and thrift; those who save so as not to become a burden on the public coffers; those who save a few kilos in case the water pipes burst or the washing machine breaks down; those who work hard and add value to the British economy.

That responsible majority would face a beating from a Labor government whose instinct is to loathe the aspirational and the prudent, treating them as piggy banks to be raided to fund the left’s client state.

While most economic analysts agree that Labor would need billions in additional revenue to pay for its programme, Sir Keir (pictured in a bar in Basingstoke) has given the impression that most of it would be covered by accelerated growth.

Not convinced? Then simply digest the bloody proposals put forward for inclusion in Labour’s manifesto by the Tribune group of MPs, whose members include Sir Keir.

The document calls for £60bn in extra taxes to boost public spending. Ideas include forcing pensioners to pay NI, increasing inheritance and capital gains taxes, and reforming council tax so some families’ bills double.

Sir Keir has distanced himself (surprise, surprise) from such a ruinous plan. But as an avowed socialist, he would surely feel enormously comfortable implementing it.

Despite his refusal to reveal his intentions to raise taxes before the country votes, polls suggest he will win a “supermajority.” This will be made easier if disaffected Tories unwisely switch to Reform UK.

The depressing irony is that the unpopular Conservative policies that have partly led to Nigel Farage’s resurgence are most enthusiastically supported by Starmer’s party.

However, there is no hope that Reform will become an effective party in Parliament. As a result, conservative leavers must be careful what they wish for.