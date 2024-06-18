DAILY MAIL COMMENT: Is Keir Starmer preparing to snuggle up in Brussels?

Is Brexit safe in Labor hands? Sir Keir Starmer says so, but can we believe him?

The Labor leader promises he will not rejoin the single market or customs union, if elected, nor seek a return to free movement.

“We have left and we are not going to be members of the EU again,” he said last week.

However, his shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, struck a different tone yesterday.

While he stuck to his red lines, he opened the door to closer ties with Brussels.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves stuck to Sir Keir Starmer’s red lines but opened the door to closer ties with Brussels. The current relationship is too “adverse,” she said.

Britain should review Boris Johnson’s “failed” Brexit deal and seek closer alignment in several areas, including the recognition of professional qualifications and veterinary standards.

Many eurosceptics will see the “realignment” as the fine end of a dangerous divide, which could culminate in reversing the result of the 2016 referendum.

Once we start bowing to Brussels regulations, it is reasonable to ask: where do we stop?

It would be a slippery slope to become someone who adopts rules instead of making them: the worst of all worlds.

Despite warnings that trade would fall off a cliff after Brexit, Britain is now the world’s sixth-largest economy, overtaking France in 2021, and has advanced from the world’s seventh-largest exporter to the fourth.

London remains the world’s largest financial center after New York and we have signed trade deals with some of the world’s fastest growing economies, not to mention a defense pact with the United States and Australia.

Meanwhile, most of Europe is growing more slowly than the United Kingdom, has higher unemployment and is mired in political turmoil over mass immigration and the rise of the far right.

Returning to Brussels is not the answer to our economic problems and would only reopen old wounds.

But there are many bitter Remain supporters within the Labor Party who yearn to rejoin it at any cost.

Are Sir Keir and Mrs Reeves among them? By the time we know, it may already be too late.

A one man band

Nigel Farage is a man of considerable charisma with an unwavering belief in his own righteousness.

He is a powerful and engaging speaker, without whose persistence Brexit may never have happened.

Now the big firebrand hopes to take advantage of the disillusionment of traditional Conservative voters to convince them to vote for Reform UK in the next election.

But as the release of their manifesto shows, Reform is little more than a one-man orchestra. Behind Nigel Farage and a facade of radicalism, there is nothing.

And if opinion polls are to be believed, it is having significant success.

No infrastructure, no detailed policies, and a bunch of nuts and weirdos for the candidates.

In its “contract” with the people, Reform offers big tax cuts, the scrapping of Net-Zero targets, a freeze on non-essential immigration, an end to the small boat crisis and cutting NHS waiting lists .

All of these missions have popular appeal but the chances of them being fulfilled are zero.

Reform candidates are highly unlikely to win more than a handful of seats and may not win any.

What they can do, however, is undermine the Conservatives so fatally that Labor is propelled into power with a “supermajority”, allowing them to impose their high-tax, high-spending socialist agenda on the country almost without opposition – and possibly even reverse Brexit.

As dissatisfied as conservative voters may be, do they want that on their conscience?