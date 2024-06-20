Daily guide to what the stars have in store for you – June 20, 2024

Happy Solstice! Today, the cosmic pendulum begins to swing again as the Sun completes its six-month arc across our skies.

As the source of light and energy moves into Cancer, understanding the past is key to creating the future we want to live.

And as the Full Strawberry Moon approaches, positive steps taken now will be magnified. Our next steps forward can be giant steps.

Do you need to know more? These eerily accurate birth charts, based on your unique birth locations, will tell you everything you need to know. Simply enter your birth information and receive a completely personal message. personal birth chart made just for you.

ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

The saying “you are the company you keep” reminds us that the people we associate with have a great effect on our lives. Sometimes, they can be obstacles to our progress; When we want to try doing things differently, they don’t pay attention or express disapproval. But when we have their support, we feel emboldened; There is no limit to what we can achieve. On the day of the solstice, think carefully about who you ask for advice. Choose the right person and you will receive the encouragement he needs to propel himself on a new path forward.

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 21)

As long as your heart is in the right place, you can be sure that everything will work out. How can you be sure it is where it should be? When it comes to the emotional aspects of your world, try to listen to your intuition and be as compassionate and sensitive as possible. The world is full of people who force things to happen. But when we are prepared to act out of inspiration (rather than fear), we soon realize that we don’t need to fight. Open-hearted generosity will open surprising doors for you on this Solstice day.

GEMINI

(May 22 – June 22)

When things aren’t working the way they “should,” it’s time to think about what you think “should” be happening. The sunrise in your sign is creating an energy shift that could be disconcerting. But this is the cosmos that encourages you to consider where you are investing your energy in order to adapt to a situation that is out of your control. The fact that you don’t have absolute power doesn’t have to be a problem. If you accept what you can’t change and decide to do the best you can, the solstice promises that positive things will happen.

CANCER

(June 23 – July 23)

Fruit from the supermarket tastes good. But when you go to the trouble of getting a ladder and climbing a tree to reach an apple, the fruit tastes sweeter. You could choose an easier route to reach your goal. There are shortcuts you can take. But you have chosen this path for a reason. It requires more creativity than the obvious option. The Solstice reminds you why you are doing what you are doing. The taste of success brings the energy to move forward. Good. The fruit of your labor will be well worth it.

LION

(July 24 – August 23)

The usual rules do not apply in the same way to Leos. Which does not give you the right to exercise power over others. Or insist that it’s “your way or the highway.” But it is important not to let yourself be limited by narrow ideas. Your dreams will not manifest if you leave them in the realm of your imagination. You need to work on them. By being kind to anyone who doesn’t share your sense of adventure, you can harness the energy of the solstice and take a step toward fulfilling one of your deepest desires. Continue!

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

You find yourself trapped in a challenging situation and doubt your ability to solve it. The last thing you want is to bother anyone. And it seems that no matter how you approach this, someone is going to have to back off; which will dent your pride and create another problem. Is a solution possible to achieve a happily ever after ending? Your desire for harmony is admirable. But you won’t get there by telling people what you think they want to hear. The solstice brings the courage to be honest. You will be surprised by the response you get.

POUND

(September 24 – October 23)

Since when do you need to have something to say before talking to someone? Humans are experts at small talk. We are good at saying whatever comes to mind, and as long as we don’t say anything critical, our words are usually well received. The Solstice encourages you to say something you have been refraining from sharing. An overdue conversation needs to be had. How are you going to start? Breathing deeply and talking. You will find that you both know what needs to be discussed.

SCORPION

(October 24 – November 22)

Here on planet Earth, we have reached one of the points in our journey where the Sun seems to stop. The solstices mark the rhythm of the world, which influences everything that lives on this ball or rock. Every day we need to eat, drink and sleep. We have to replenish our food and work to make sure we have enough money to shop. Today marks the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one. Bring a new opportunity to your life. Just make sure you don’t get so caught up in your daily rhythm that you lose it.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

The Solstice offers the opportunity to develop a new understanding that makes you feel more at ease in a difficult situation. This will develop as a result of a conversation with someone who is not willing to communicate. If you are honest about your worries, you can change that. By breaking down your protective barriers and being prepared to reveal your vulnerability, you will pave the way for a meaningful conversation. On a deep and important level, this will build a connection that will be mutually supportive. And insightful.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 20)

When images/ideas keep appearing in our mind, we cannot simply ignore them. Even if they don’t seem relevant or make much sense, they are there for a reason. And leaving them blank is the same as turning your back on an opportunity. The solstice is the ideal time to explore something you’ve been trying to put to the back of your mind. You won’t be able to move forward until you’ve explored it. It may seem scary, but that’s only because it involves change. If you look at it, you’ll see that it also involves magic.

AQUARIUM

(January 21 – February 19)

We tend to classify children into those who are talented in the arts, those who are more scientifically minded, and those who are good at sports. We do this because we know that it is unlikely that anyone will excel in all of these areas. But the consequence is that we grow up thinking that we fit better into one group than others (which we don’t think we’re good at). And this thought limits us. Have you developed a mental block based on another person’s judgment of your abilities? Today’s question is what can you achieve if you try?

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

Your imagination is powerful. In the blink of an eye, you can travel from London to Sydney via New York. You can entertain any possibility, no matter how unrealistic. However, it has its limits. If you ask him to focus on the concept of eternity, he will have difficulty maintaining interest. The same goes for deep emotions. This is because feelings occur in our hearts (not our heads). The Solstice opens a door to a place where your sensitivity is more important than usual. As an intuitive Pisces, you can use this energy to start making a dream come true.

