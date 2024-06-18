Daily guide to what the stars have in store for you – June 18, 2024

Happy birthday, Mr. Paul McCartney! As a bassist, his style is iconic.

But it’s not just the craftsmanship that makes those songs special; They have become markers that remind us of important moments in our lives.

As Venus and Mercury link together, they encourage us to share our feelings. If we express gratitude, we can encourage others to join. In our own way, we can all make music today.

Do you need to know more? These eerily accurate birth charts, based on your unique birth locations, will tell you everything you need to know. Simply enter your birth information and receive a completely personal message. personal birth chart made just for you.

Read more MailOnline horoscopes.

ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

Some people are great at giving speeches without looking at their notes. Which makes it easier to interact with your words. But in order to express themselves spontaneously, it is necessary to have resolved what they want to say and be clear about the points they want to convey. Which requires foresight. The same thing that happens with speeches, also happens with plans. As long as you know the outline of what you want to achieve, you don’t need an exact timeline. If you relax and allow things to develop, you can be sure that everything will work out.

Powerful changes await you soon. What are they? How can you best prepare for them? Find out in a complete horoscope birth chart. It is full of amazing predictions about you and your future. Get yours now.

Oscar Cainer (pictured) tells us that as Venus and Mercury link, they encourage us to share our feelings.

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 21)

Regarding the aspects of your current situation that are challenging, if there is something you can do to change them, do it. But if you don’t see a way to guarantee progress, be patient. Accept that things are the way they are. And trust. By the time the Solstice arrives, you will not only be clearer, but you will have the tools you need. Yes, having limited resources is frustrating. But if you see this time of inaction as a way to avoid making the wrong decision, you will be able to bide your time with a feeling of positivity.

Would you like to be able to develop more of your potential? A personal profile, based on your exact date of birth, reveals your secret gifts and blessings. Click here!

GEMINI

(May 22 – June 22)

Even though we have a better chance of winning an Oscar than the jackpot, we still buy lottery tickets. So why do we bother? Maybe it’s because we gained the opportunity to dream. With Jupiter in your sign, you can benefit from luck right now. But before you rush out to buy a ticket, the kind of good fortune ahead centers on a more practical opportunity. Can you see what that is yet? If you feel like you know, follow your instincts. And if you’re not sure, wait. The Solstice will make your best option unmistakably obvious.

Give me your date of birth and I will tell you something wonderful about your future. Download your personal horoscope here.

CANCER

(June 23 – July 23)

We are lucky to believe that (within limits) we are free to do whatever we want. But while true freedom sounds good in theory, in practice we want to be able to choose when we want to be free and when we prefer not to be. Sometimes limitations are useful. They make us feel safe and protected. With Venus and Mercury in your sign, you are questioning your routines and traditions. Do you need to be tied to them? Before initiating any changes, make sure you are not secretly enjoying some of your obligations.

Find out what the planets have in store for you. Instantly download your next year’s chart. Now! Click here!

LION

(July 24 – August 23)

The fact that “what goes up must come down” does not mean that the rate of descent always occurs at the same speed. And while “nothing lasts forever,” we can’t live our lives waiting for things to come to a crashing end. If you are worried about the durability of something good in your life, stop. The end is not in sight. And you are wrong to assume that when it happens, if it happens, it will be painful. As the solstice approaches, you have more control over your emotional world than you think. And the power to influence it so that it continues to bring joy.

Now is the right time for you to take a deep, up-close and personal look at your life. To get your complete horoscope based on your date, time and place of birth, Click here.

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

We enjoy exciting stories. We’d rather listen to someone talk about a heated disagreement than listen to them explain how they carefully negotiated a compromise. However, just because patience, understanding, and consideration aren’t particularly interesting doesn’t mean they aren’t great qualities; In fact, when we prioritize them, we lead happier lives. As Venus (love) links with your ruler, Mercury, don’t waste your energy today thinking about what sounds good. Focus on what you know is good. And do it!

Reveal today the astrological secrets of the coming year. To download a complete set of completely personal predictions ‘Your guide to the future’.

POUND

(September 24 – October 23)

Boundaries are important. So are the rules and regulations. Without them we feel less safe; They help us know what is expected of us. But in order to work with them, we need to know what they are. If they constantly change, we don’t know what we’re supposed to do, how we’re supposed to think, or what we’re allowed to expect. However, there is a balance. If we are too aware of restrictions, our imagination is inhibited. As your ruler links with Mercury, focus on what might be possible (not what seems to be blocking your progress).

To find out what the planets have in store for you in the coming critical months, Download your Guide to the Futurenow.

SCORPION

(October 24 – November 22)

Social networks are full of solutions to problems that we don’t have. Or maybe we have them, but it’s only when we’re inundated with information about how to address them that we begin to wonder if we should take steps to address them. Wrinkles and miracle weight loss products come to mind! So let’s look at your current source of concern. How realistic is it? Where he came from? Do you need to focus on that? Today brings an answer to a question that allows you to banish unnecessary worry.

Do you want to know what next year has in store for us? Let me calculate your complete personal horoscope from your exact date, time and place of birth. Click here!

If we express gratitude, we can encourage others to join. In our own way, we can all make music today.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

You are a perceptive soul. So here’s a question: what kind of state of mind is the creative force at the heart of the cosmos today? And how does he feel with you? Personally, I doubt you experience the same kind of emotional ups and downs as we do. I also don’t think it’s closely observing our individual actions with the idea of ​​rewarding or punishing us. No. That doesn’t seem like an enlightened and loving way to be. So get rid of the idea that you are being penalized for something. You are not. If you think positive thoughts, you will have a great day.

A powerful cosmic climate is working in your favor right now. You can make a positive transformation and achieve what you were waiting for. A personal birth chart report will tell you what is really possible… and when… and how. Download yours now!

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 20)

Have you heard the story of the person who had so many precious possessions that he locked them in a room? To make sure no one touched them, they put a sign on the door warning people not to enter without permission. Then they went for a long walk. When they returned, they saw the notice and, since there was no one around to give them permission, the door remained closed to them and those priceless objects were hidden from their sight. Don’t let yourself be restricted by a rule you made up today. You are free to break it.

Discover your inner light, the one that shines no matter the weather in your ‘Guide to the future’.

AQUARIUM

(January 21 – February 19)

Progress does not depend only on how much effort we invest. To move forward, we must be willing to leave behind everything that holds us back. It’s like driving a car. You can step on the accelerator, but if you have your foot on the brake you won’t go anywhere. The problem is that it is not always easy to let go of what is familiar to us. Sometimes, we are strongly attached to things that prevent us from moving forward. The upcoming solstice gives you the courage to let go of something you are holding on to. If you need it, it will adapt and get you up to speed.

Learn the hidden secrets of the planets and how they affect your life and shape your future. Start your journey of self-discovery here!

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

Wouldn’t it be great to be able to detach yourself from your emotions and feel ambivalent about everyone and everything? Some people seem to manage not to care. They seem to go on with their lives without worrying about the problems of others. But that’s not your modus operandi. So you might as well accept that you can’t walk away from a situation that bothers you. But just because you’re emotionally involved doesn’t mean you can’t take a step back. And as Venus links with Mercury, if she does, she will see what she gains by participating in it.

Now, do you want to know more about what is going to happen to you, when it is going to happen and why? Get a complete and “scarily accurate” birth chart horoscope report and you’ll find out. Download your Natal Chart report here!