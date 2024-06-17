Daily guide to what the stars have in store for you – June 17, 2024

Composer Stravinsky said: “I have never understood a measure of music in my life, but I have felt it.”

As an astrologer I can relate! I don’t claim to understand all the “hows” and “whys” of astrology, but I know how star alignments make me feel.

As Venus and Mercury link up with dreamy Neptune, emotions are high on the cosmic agenda. Communicating them is the first step to achieving understanding.

ARIES

(March 21 – April 20)

Some promises we make are easier to keep than others. This applies to the resolutions we make for ourselves (as well as those we make for others). We enthusiastically resolve to implement changes to improve our lives. Then life gets in the way. We get distracted. Or stressed. And when we need comfort, those old habits become almost irresistibly attractive. Oh! If you are feeling sensitive today, be kind to yourself. Just because you’ve strayed from a new routine doesn’t mean you can’t get back into it.

TAURUS

(April 21 – May 21)

Today, artists create great works from all kinds of improbable things. From a shark suspended in formaldehyde to an unmade bed, nothing is off limits. Their work may generate controversy, but they remind us that it is possible to make art from anything; and that emotions can be provoked by the mundane. As her ruler, Venus, links with Mercury, she provides an inspiring way to look at a problem in her world. If other people think your idea is crazy, who cares! Explore your creativity and trust your own judgment today.

GEMINI

(May 22 – June 22)

Be as open-minded as possible today. As Venus connects with her ruler, Mercury, she will be able to determine which of her many ideas are worth pursuing and which can be safely ignored. The important thoughts will be the ones that don’t go away. Even if you’re tempted to take control of a sensitive agenda, try to step back and allow things to unfold. When you hold on too much, you can’t help but make assumptions. As long as you don’t think about it too much, the outcome of a complicated situation will be better than you think.

CANCER

(June 23 – July 23)

Some people believe that our psychological state has a great effect on our health. That when something bothers us, we are more likely to detect an error. Even traditional doctors know that there is a connection between our mental state and our body. Does the emotional problem you are dealing with need to consume that much energy? Under this cosmic climate, it will be easy to change perspective. If you reevaluate, you will realize that it is less complex than you think. And knowing this will improve your well-being.

LION

(July 24 – August 23)

You are putting pressure on yourself to solve a problem. But why? Suppose, instead, you take the pressure off and let some time pass. Instead of bringing things to a head, you could see what develops naturally. Patience may not be easy to come by; Doing “nothing” sometimes seems ineffective. But since this is a topic close to your heart, you won’t help escalate it. Today brings a fun. If you focus on it, you will find that a problematic situation needs much less attention than you are giving it.

VIRGO

(August 24 – September 23)

Children are good at exercising when it is a good time to ask their parents or caregivers for a favor. And this ability remains with us into adulthood. When we choose the right moment and use the right tone of voice, surprising options open up. But if we are too demanding or expect a negative reaction, we reduce our chances of getting what we want. As Venus (pleasure) links with your ruler, Mercury, you are being blessed with the opportunity to get the timing right. As long as you have the right attitude, there is a good chance of success.

POUND

(September 24 – October 23)

When the foundation is shaky, it is impossible to build anything tall or durable. That’s why it’s always good to know what you’re basing your plans on and what material you’re working with. As your ruler, Venus, links with Mercury, it allows you to look beyond what you are currently seeing. Since several factors are out of your control, applying a temporary fix to a problem today will help you fix it more permanently later. This will save you energy now. And give yourself time for other more pleasant things.

SCORPION

(October 24 – November 22)

How much effort do you need to make? How much extra willpower do you need to muster? Does your current challenge require you to dig deep and find superhuman strength? Or could you consider taking your eyes off it and letting it develop? It depends on how you see what is happening. If you feel the need to take control and fully invest in the outcome of this process, keep going. You will succeed. But if you take a moment to reconsider, you may find that things are less problematic than they seem.

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23 – December 21)

With Venus (abundance) and Jupiter (your ruler) in your opposite sign, the cosmos encourages you to seek the best and the brightest. Deep down, you already know that you are not forced to settle for less. So refuse to listen to the naysayers. Just because they have low expectations doesn’t mean you should lower yours. You know that when you approach life with a positive attitude, amazing things can happen. And with the serendipitous moments ahead, if you welcome them, you will encourage more.

CAPRICORN

(December 22 – January 20)

No one can force us to believe anything. Or make us see what they want us to see. When we have made a decision about something, it takes a lot of things for us to change our mind. We tend to resist when someone tries to make us change our opinions. However, sometimes it is good to consider unknown options; When we are open to exploring new territories, we become capable of entertaining new thoughts. Your life would be easier if you could explain something to someone. Today, if you are gentle but persistent, you will progress.

AQUARIUM

(January 21 – February 19)

You are applying your energy and working hard. And if you haven’t seen the fruits of your labor yet, you will soon. But will they be enough to compensate for the sacrifices you’re making and the strict schedule you’ve had to adhere to? Well…they will if you approach this challenge with a positive attitude. But if your enthusiasm levels are waning, you’ll end up resentful of the demands placed on you. Why not take a moment to consider your ideal outcome and whether your efforts are worth it? You can always say no.

PISCES

(February 20 – March 20)

Some things are (supposedly) impossible. Alchemists spent years trying to turn lead into gold with no luck. However, just because we are not meant to be able to do something does not mean that it is categorically impossible to do. Modern physics suggests that gold can be converted to lead, which is a good start! Just because you find yourself facing something that seems impossible doesn’t mean you should give up. When creative Venus links with Mercury (ideas), it brings a discovery that could lead to notable change. Keep an open mind.

