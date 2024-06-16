Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s £3.6bn takeover of Royal Mail raises fears of second-class status as small businesses demand ‘thorough’ scrutiny of deal

Small businesses have called for “thorough” scrutiny of Royal Mail’s £3.6bn takeover, amid fears services could be diluted.

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services has agreed to a takeover from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, meaning the postal company will fall into foreign hands for the first time since it was created by Henry VIII in 1516.

But business groups representing thousands of small businesses are calling on ministers and regulators to enforce the protections.

All industry voices, including the Greeting Card Association (GCA), the British Independent Retailers Association and the Federation of Small Businesses, have raised the alarm.

They are concerned that Kretinsky will follow through with its current owner’s hopes of reducing the frequency of second-class deliveries and raising the price of first-class stamps.

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services has agreed to a takeover from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, meaning the postal company will fall into foreign hands for the first time since it was created by Henry VIII in 1516.

Business groups representing thousands of small businesses are calling on ministers and regulators to enforce protections amid fears the service will be cut.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of the British Association of Independent Retailers, said a reduced service would “make business even more difficult” for small businesses.

He added: “If Royal Mail is to be sold, we need to know that due diligence is thorough and that there is a genuine commitment to maintain, if not improve, current levels of service and delivery.”

GCA executive director Amanda Fergusson said group members were concerned that Kretinsky’s proposed suggestions were “inappropriate and short-lived.”