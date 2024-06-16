Currywurst is the food of the euros! Brits try the German delicacy for the first time as they flock to the event… so would YOU make it at home?

It will probably be the food of the Euro Cup after UEFA confirmed that stadiums across Germany will serve the delicacy.

For many Brits traveling to see the action live, it will be their first time trying the fast food item, but currywurst has long been a delicacy.

The dish consists of steamed and fried sausages, cut into small pieces and served with curry ketchup sauce.

Its popularity in Germany could be compared to that of fish and chips in the UK, and as British fans flock to German stadiums, the historic dish is likely to gain some new fans.

Revelers in Germany are already enjoying the meat dish and voicing their opinions, while those in the UK are attempting to recreate the dish themselves.

Football fans traveling to Munich ahead of the Euros dine on curried sausages, including content creator Zach (pictured) from London, who recorded his reaction to the German delicacy.

Pork sausage dressed with curry sauce is usually presented on a white cardboard platter with a two-pronged plastic fork.

It can be served with or without skin, and there is no doubt that visiting fans will have developed their own preferences by the end of the month-long tournament.

While its origins are controversial, currywurst has a special place in Berlin food culture.

‘Our city is all about currywurst, and I think our city cannot live without currywurst. “Whoever comes to Berlin has to try currywurst to know what the city is all about,” said Linda Konnopke, who helps run her family’s popular fast-food restaurant in the German capital’s Prenzlauer Berg district.

His great-grandparents Max and Charlotte Konnopke began selling sausages from their portable grill in 1930, and since then the family business has become an institution famous for its currywurst.

His son, Günter Konnopke, introduced the dish to East Berlin in 1960. It was an immediate success. The recipe remains a well-kept family secret.

‘The highlight is our skinless curry sausage. That’s our biggest seller,” Linda said.

Curry sausage is usually cut into convenient bite-sized portions. It can be dipped in ketchup and sprinkled with curry powder, but some vendors, such as Konnopke’s, use their own specific curry sauce.

Food content creator Tommy Egan, from London, shared his quick and easy currywurst dish on TikTok.

Its invention is largely attributed to a woman named Herta Heuwer. Heuwer was one of thousands of ‘Trümmerfrauen’ or Berlin rubble women who helped clear the rubble left after World War II, and later ran her own fast food business in the Charlottenburg district of western Germany. the city.

Some say that one day Heuwer got bored and decided to experiment with the ingredients he had; others that he ran out of mustard and needed an alternative. Either way, he claimed to have invented currywurst on September 4, 1949.

Berlin proclaimed itself the “currywurst capital” on a plaque honoring Heuwer, where he sold his first currywurst, but there are rival claims from Hamburg and the Ruhr area in western Germany.

At the German Cup final in Berlin last month, Kaiserslautern fan Luisa Albert said she prefers currywurst from Kaiserslautern, which is in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. “As stadium food, it’s always a winner,” she said.

“Currywurst is the best thing you can eat before a game,” he said. “It gives you the strength to cheer, celebrate and do everything.”

Fans attending games at Berlin’s Olympiastadion will be able to order their currywurst from Hertha Berlin fan Ollie Brandt, who has been offering fast food outside the stadium for more than 40 years.

Brandt is proud to offer currywurst sausages made from another long-standing family recipe, but he’s not a big believer in currywurst from outside the capital.

‘If you go to the Rhineland, for example, you get a grilled sausage spread with a kind of curry sauce that is sold as currywurst. But that’s not currywurst,” Brandt said.

Brandt said fans would simply have to try the different types and styles to determine which one is their favorite.

‘We have I don’t know how many thousands of bars all over Berlin, both in the east and in the west. Everyone does it differently. “It doesn’t taste the same anywhere else, but it’s still just unique,” Brandt said.

How to make currywurst at home using three ingredients… A traditional currywurst recipe combines a long list of spices to achieve the desired sauce. However, thanks to ketchup, a three-ingredient recipe has since been developed. Ingredients Sausages

curry tomato sauce

Curry powder Optional ingredients – Krakauer sausage with bacon

The Dukes of Chippingdom take off their skin

Mayonnaise Method – Fry the sausages over low heat for six to 10 minutes until golden brown. If you combine the dish with French fries, fry them now for about 5 minutes.

Cut the sausages into bite-sized pieces.

Place the Bratwurst on one side of the plate, the fries in the middle, and if using Krakauer, place them on the other side.

Cover the sausages with tomato sauce and sprinkle curry powder over them. For more flavor, you can add some scallions, chilies, and cilantro.

Add mayonnaise to the fries and enjoy. Source – The Sausage Man

In the UK, those who want to recreate the recipe with minimal ingredients can combine ketchup with curry powder to coat their sausages.

Food content creator Thomas Egan, from London, took to TikTok to share his version of a more complex currywurst before the euros.

He combined garlic, onion, curry powder, cinnamon and cumin with tomatoes for the sauce.

Meanwhile, football fan Zach, who goes by @zach.footwear on TikTok, drove to Munich from England.

After arriving, he stopped for a curried sausage. She described the food as “decent” but felt it was “just a sausage.”

Fans of the German delicacy have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their enthusiasm for the dish.

Elsewhere, football fans have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the German delicacy.

One user who traveled to Munich yesterday said: “I’m going to smash (eat) a curry sausage as soon as I land on Thursday.” Om nom nom.’

Elsewhere in Scotland one was enjoying a local twist on a German dish and said: ‘Local business, Grazey Days, selling military tartan pies and currywurst pies and chips! We are ready for tonight’s analysis!

A third wrote: “It’s exciting to see UEFA embrace German food culture with currywurst at European Championship matches!”

‘It’s amazing to see scenes of fans from all over Europe enjoying currywurst, Weißbier, hospitable atmospheres, etc.! “It’s going to be a great tournament,” said another.