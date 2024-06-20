Cult fried chicken chain Morley’s, immortalized in Stormzy song, wins High Court fight against ‘copycat’ competitor

Cult fried chicken chain Morley’s, immortalized in a song by rapper Stormzy, has won a High Court battle with a ‘copycat’ competitor.

Fast food chain Morley’s has achieved legendary status after it was founded 40 years ago, having been championed by the south London rap star and other musicians.

The family-owned chicken joint was referenced in Stormzy’s 2015 song ‘Wicked Skengman Part 4’, while his 2017 video for ‘Big for your Boots’ was filmed inside one of its branches.

The network also worked with writer and performer Corey Bovell for his one-man theater show Chicken Burger N Chips, while another grime star, Krept, released a song titled ‘Morley’s Freestyle’ and used a prop from a Morley’s store front in the stage during a concert at the O2 Arena in 2019.

But the chain’s iconic brand ended up at the center of a very different stage over allegations that a competitor had mistakenly used signage too similar to the distinctive red and white, ‘MMM…tastes better’ trademark used by Morley’s. .

And it tasted victory last week when judge Melissa Clarke ruled in favor of Morley’s, holding that competitor Metro’s “…It’s the Real Taste” sign “infringed on Morley’s red and white trademark.”

Judge Clarke noted: ‘In relation to music, he points to British rap artist Stormzy, who referenced Morley in the song “Wicked Skengman Part 4” from May 2015, and his music video for “Big for your Boots” which was filmed inside a Morley’s in approximately February 2017’

Giving evidence to the High Court, Morley boss Shan Selvendran, son of founder Kannalingham Selvendran, said the “iconic” chain was founded in 1985 and “inspired by KFC”.

Started in the heart of South London’s Sri Lankan community with the vision that its food should be “for all and accessible to all”, using the distinctive red and white branding and “Triple M” branding from day one .

At the time of his father’s death, Shan Selvendran had built around 40 Morley stores, the court heard, and at one point his mother temporarily stepped in to take over the business until Selvendran graduated and became chief executive at 2009.

The Morley’s brand was now “synonymous with fried chicken for everyone in south London”, Selvendran said, adding: “everyone recognized the name of the famous Morley’s burger and it was iconic.”

The chain currently has around 100 outlets and became an established part of the fashionable urban landscape when avant-garde musicians increasingly made references to food stores in their works.

Another artist, Krept, wrote a song called “Morley’s Freestyle” around 2019, filming the track’s music video outside a Morley’s store and using a full-size prop of the Morley’s storefront on stage during his concert at the O2. Stadium in 2019.

“His evidence is that he spoke to Stormzy in November 2023, who spoke about his childhood memories of Morley for over an hour, growing up during the 2000s.”

Giving evidence, Mr Selvendran told the court: “He used the word ‘heritage’ and I always hear that word from people when I talk about Morley.

“Although I didn’t appreciate it when I was younger, I now realize how important Morley’s is (and was) to a large number of people… people feel a connection with Morley’s and see the brand as part of their life and inheritance. ..’

He said Morley’s had faced a “constant battle with imitators”, first clashing with Metro’s franchise boss Kunalingham Kunatheeswaran 14 years ago, when he learned the latter had planned to use the ‘Mowley’s’ name for the launch of a New food outlet.

Outlining Morley’s case, Judge Clarke explained: “The (company) says that this is the latest episode of persistent imitative behavior by Mr Kunatheeswaran since around 2010, during which time he has imitated and attempted to follow the plaintiff’s steps”. brand, in various changing forms.

Morley’s took action against Mr Kunatheeswaran for his use of signs in store windows which he claimed were too similar to those of the Morley’s brand.

Ruling against Kunatheeswaran, Judge Clarke said his network strayed beyond the terms of a previous 2018 settlement agreement that restricted its signage to a red banner with blue border instead of Morley’s distinctive crimson red banner. .

“Mr Kunatheeswaran and one of his franchisees also infringed Morley’s trademark by using the company’s distinctive ‘Triple M’ ‘MMM’ slogan on shop windows and notice boards,” it said.

‘The franchise defendants and Mr. Kunatheeswaran have infringed Morley’s red and white trademark.

‘(He) is jointly and severally liable with the franchise defendants for their infringement of Morley’s red and white trademark.

“The plaintiff is entitled to injunctive relief against those defendants who still use the signs.”

A new hearing will be held at a later date to decide the exact details of the court order.