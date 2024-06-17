CRAIG BROWN: Is Sir Keir Starmer a Cortina insider?

Have you been paying attention? The second in a series of general election quizzes.

1. When asked in the Sky News leaders’ debate to name one thing that could ‘humanise’ him to voters, what did Rishi Sunak say?

a) ‘Every morning I play air guitar with Agadoo’

b) ‘I eat too much Haribo and drink Coca-Cola’

c) ‘I stand on one leg to brush my teeth’

d) ‘I love knock-knock jokes’

British opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer speaks during a Labor general election campaign event in Southampton, Britain, June 17, 2024.

2. Relate the anagram to the conservative candidate:

a) Samba unraveler

b) Insignificant ornament

c) Sitting insults

d) Drinking in the armpits

e) Mutated thong

i) Penny Mordaunt

ii) Suella Braverman

iii) MP Priti Patel

iv) Tom Tugendhat

v) Liz Truss

3. When launching Labour’s manifesto, what did Sir Keir Starmer say it wasn’t about?

a) ‘Rabbits out of the hat’

b) ‘Smoke and some mirrors’

c) ‘Fun and games’

d) ‘Increase taxes’

4. Three days before Rishi Sunak announced the election, his parliamentary assistant Craig Williams placed a £100 bet with Ladbrokes in a July poll. How much could he earn?

a) £100

b) £200

c) £400

d) £500

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Cambridge Rugby Club in Cambridge, while on the general election campaign. Photo date: Monday June 17, 2024

5. David Cameron refuses to answer questions that begin with what word?

a) hello

b) Yes

c) Why?

d) Forgiveness

6. In an interview, Sir Keir Starmer revealed that the first car his family owned was a…

a) Herald of triumph

b) Ford Cortina

c) Hunter Hillman

d) Jaguar

7. Which of these people did not attend Trump’s fundraising party in London last week?

a) Donald Trump Jr.

b) Keith Allen, actor

c) Holly Valance, former Neighbors star

d) Derek Chisora, boxer

e) Nigel Farage

Guests arrived at Nick Candy’s London mansion (pictured above) for Donald Trump’s fundraiser on June 12.

8. “It’s no laughing matter, really,” Sir Keir Starmer said in the Sky News leaders’ debate. What had he said to make the audience laugh?

a) ‘When I was a child, I made a living cleaning chimneys’

b) ‘I would use the NHS even if I wasn’t sick’

c) ‘There’s nothing I enjoy more than a pie and a pint’

d) ‘My father was a tool maker… my mother was a nurse’

9. What did Rishi Sunak say he didn’t have when he was young?

a) My little pony

b) Fun

c) Sky TV

d) A strawberry Mivvi

10. According to a recent poll, what is the number of seats in which more than 50 per cent of voters say they want a Conservative MP?

a) 0

b) 50

c) 150

d) 200

11. When asked in an interview in February whether he would stand for Parliament as a UK reform candidate, how did Nigel Farage respond?

a) ‘Not until I have strictly won’

b) ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’

c) ‘Do I want to be a deputy? Do I want to spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton?

d) “Only if I could resign before Christmas” to pursue my business interests.

UK reform leader Nigel Farage announces his party’s manifesto in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Britain, on June 17, 2024.

12. Relate the anagram to the Labor candidate:

a) Aryan general

b) Those who come out cheer

c) Smile sweeter

d) Poverty competes

e) Caressed child

i) Diane Abbott, MP

ii) Angela Rayner

iii) Wes Street

iv) Representative Yvette Cooper

v)Raquel Reeves

Answers: 1b. 2 all; bi; CV; dii; eiv. 3a. 4d. 5b. 6b. 7b. 8d. 9c. 10 a.m. 11c. 12 all; bv; ciii; div; hey.