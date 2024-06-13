Couple helped by Dr Michael Mosley pay moving tribute to Mail health guru after his advice ‘changed their lives’

A couple who received help from Dr Michael Mosley have paid a moving tribute to the Mail health guru.

Ambrose King and Ricardo Núñez, who appeared on Dr. Mosley’s show Secrets of Your Big Shop, said of the television doctor: “You changed our lives.”

Dr Mosley, 67, was found dead following a huge search operation on the Greek island of Symi after suffering suspected heat exhaustion last week.

Ambrose and Richard, from Sheffield, were chosen to appear on the Channel 4 show after wanting to improve their health.

Ambrose, 46, said Mirror: ‘We had both been told for the last 10 years that we needed to lose weight and get healthier, but it wasn’t until we met Michael that we really took the advice on board and decided to change.

Ambrose King and Ricardo Nunez appeared on Dr. Michael Mosley’s show Secrets of Your Big Shop.

Dr Michael Mosley, 67 (pictured), was found dead following a huge search operation on the Greek island of Symi after suffering suspected heat exhaustion last week.

Dr Mosley had been with his wife Dr Clare Bailey (pictured) on the Greek island of Symi last week.

“Not only was Michael a genuinely lovely and personable guy, he changed every aspect of our lives for the better.”

The couple enrolled in the program in an attempt to lower their high blood pressure. Meanwhile, Ambrose hoped to find a lasting solution to his symptoms after suffering from kidney failure.

Ambrose said: “It sounds dramatic but it transformed the way we live – we were both on high doses of blood pressure medication before starting the program and our levels have now returned to normal and our doses have been halved.” .

Last week, Dr Mosley had been on a boat trip with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, in Symi, but decided he would prefer to walk back to his holiday apartment from St Nicholas rather than take the boat return.

Tragically, an interim coroner’s report says he died two hours later from heat exhaustion, after getting lost and wandering for 90 minutes on the nearby hillside in 40C heat.

His body was found on Sunday morning after five days of searching next to a perimeter fence in the seaside resort of Agia Marina and just 50 meters from safety.

Police said Dr Michael Mosley died of “heat exhaustion” after “sitting down and passing out” just meters from a holiday resort after walking around Symi in scorching 40C heat.