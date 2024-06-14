Couple details how they converted a retired cargo plane into a two-bedroom Airbnb where stays cost $349 PER NIGHT

This house is beautiful in more ways than one.

Alaskan Stephanie Blanchard and Jon Kotwicki set about converting a retired 1956 Douglas DC-6 cargo plane into living space, and the plane is now rented for $349 a night at Airbnb.

In a YouTube interview with Giant Tiny House Tripthe couple – who work as pilots and flight instructors – detail the DIY process step by step.

Jon estimates the renovation has cost more than $500,000 to date, the plane cost about $100,000 and it cost a similar amount to disassemble and deliver from Fairbanks to Wasilla on trailers.

Footage in the short film shows how the plane now rests on sturdy pillars, with one of the wings converted into a balcony, while a set of stairs and a porch extension create a more traditional style entrance.

While thinking about building guest houses for his flight school, Jon said he suddenly thought about buying an airplane and converting it into a house to “create the most unique and incredible experience for our students and our guests.”

From the beginning of how the ambitious project came about, Jon tells viewers: ‘SThe idea of ​​acquiring an airplane and converting it into a small house came almost by accident.

‘Stephanie and I were looking for ways to run a flight school here in Alaska (and were looking at) how we could house students nearby.

“We decided on this property, which is just over 100 acres, to build our own runways, build our own hangars and build little cabins for students to come stay with us and train.”

While thinking about the construction process, Jon said he suddenly thought about purchasing a plane and converting it into a house to “create the most unique and incredible experience for our students and our guests.”

After months of research, Jon found the retired 104-foot-long, 117-foot-wide cargo plane and purchased it.

Having started as an empty shell, YouTube shows how Stephanie and Jon converted the plane into a spectacular two-bedroom house.

Jon shows how they have retained many of the original features, including the cabin with all the controls and the loading door so guests can load oversized luggage.

Other aviation-themed objects around the abode include a propeller from a smaller plane and a side table made of Boeing 727 tire with a sheet of glass on top.

All rooms have curved walls, with partitions installed to divide the spaces.

As well as a master bedroom and a smaller bedroom, other spaces include a main bathroom with shower and a dining, kitchen and lounge area.

There are many aviation-themed objects around the abode, including a propeller from a smaller plane and a side table made of Boeing 727 tires with a sheet of glass on top.

In total, the plane has capacity for six people, since the sofa in the living room converts into a bed.

Outside, there is also a balcony space in one of the wings with a freestanding bathtub.

Jon says he is “pretty happy” with how the wing deck turned out, as it was a “huge challenge” to build a flat deck on an “angledly curved wing surface.”

When it comes to converting an airplane into a home, Jon says some of the biggest concerns include installing proper insulation and trying to control condensation.

On the subject he comments: ‘The plane received spray foam to ensure adequate insulation.

“(So), condensation is probably the biggest concern we have here, since you’re inside an aluminum beer can and you’re going to be here cooking (and) showering.”

Jon and Stephanie’s plane residence currently has a rating of 4.97 out of 5 on Airbnb, with many guests praising the unusual structure.

A previous guest wrote: ‘My family had a great time in this unique place. My son (and I) loved doing imaginary flights in the cabin. The views from the wing patio were incredible!’

Another former visitor gushed: ‘Sleeping in the DC6 is an experience. Having a beer in the cabin with that view of the mountains is priceless! The place is super clean and everything you need is there.’

Jon and Stephanie say they met pilots who previously flew the plane and found its new interiors much more comfortable.

Their next jobs include landscaping the land and they have another airplane conversion project in the pipeline.