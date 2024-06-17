Couldn’t you afford an England shirt, Sir Keir? The Labor leader is ridiculed after Angela Rayner posted a photo of him celebrating the Three Lions’ euro victory in a plain white T-shirt.

Sir Keir Starmer has been ridiculed for not wearing an England shirt while watching the Three Lions’ 1-0 victory over Serbia in a pub with Angela Rayner and two comedians.

The Labor leader donned a white T-shirt, while his deputy, Ms Rayner, and comedians Jon Richardson and Matt Forde, wore England uniforms as they watched the nervy clash in which Jude Bellingham’s first-half goal proved Be the difference. .

Rayner tweeted a selfie of the four after the game, with the caption: “Celebrating a vital win with the coach.” Well done guys!’

But many were quick to point out that Sir Keir was the only one not wearing an England shirt, with one joking: “Couldn’t Keir afford an England shirt?”

Another made a hilarious reference to Sir Keir regularly mentioning that his father was a toolmaker. They wrote: “His father was a toolmaker, not a tailor. What can you expect?”

One joked that the Labor leader “couldn’t afford an England shirt”.

The Labor leader watched the game in the pub as Jude Bellingham gave England a 1-0 victory.

Another social media user Photoshopped an England badge onto his white shirt.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also posted a photo of him watching the close match. He didn’t wear an England shirt either, but he had two St George’s flags in a pint glass on the table in the pub he was in.

He wrote: ‘Tense ending but they did the job. Jude Bellingham is something special. In the next!’

Before kick-off, he said: ‘Let’s go England! We are all behind you. Make us proud.’

Sir Keir also wished Gareth Southgate’s team well, saying: “There is no feeling like the build-up to England’s first game in an international tournament – the pubs fill, flags fly, nerves and excitement build.

“As fans across the country prepare for kick-off, I want to wish Gareth and the team all the best on behalf of the Labor Party.

‘We will be with you every twist, turn and VAR decision. England is behind you. May it be a summer to remember.’

UK reform leader Nigel Farage posted an edited image showing him with his arm around Southgate in an X with the caption: “Good luck tonight @England!”

England fans were ecstatic. Bellingham starred in the 1-0 victory to begin the national team’s Euro 2024 championship campaign with a victory, albeit a nervous one.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also watching the game in the pub. He had two St George’s flags in a pint glass but he wasn’t wearing an England shirt either.

The 20-year-old star’s powerful header in the 13th minute rewarded England with their first and only goal, followed by chants of the Beatles classic Hey Jude at the Arena AufSchalke.

Fans in pubs, bars and fan parks in England and Germany praised the performance of the Stourbridge-born Real Madrid player, who was named player of the match.

Praising the young star, England manager Gareth Southgate said Bellingham “writes his own scripts” and England captain Harry Kane said he was an “incredible player; he deserves all the praise he’s getting in this moment”.

Thousands of Three Lions fans flocked to Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, to support Southgate’s men in their first Group C match, while millions more watched from home.

One England fan called Bellingham a “generational talent” as drinks flew through the air amid celebrations at Wembley Boxpark that spilled into the streets with lively chants of “he’s coming home”.

Celebrating with his friends, Daniel Dunne, 32, from Colchester, said: ‘He’s a generational talent.

‘He got the goal. He has to start, no matter where we play him.”

England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets off to the best start as the Three Lions take all three points

Tension increased in the second half as the Serbs finally found their feet.

England fans cheer on the Three Lions in the Greenwich Fan Zone

Passionate England fans go crazy after England won their first game of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Bellingham, who was signed by Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June 2023 for an initial fee of £88.5m, said he had been helped by “a great support network”.

He told the BBC: “Jude Bellingham is made up of incredible people, really.

“It’s not just me who shows up and I can play football and enjoy it like I do, it’s because I have a great support network: my family, my friends, my teammates, you know, here and in Madrid.

“I’m very lucky and football is the easiest part.”

England will face Denmark in their next group match on June 20.