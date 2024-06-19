Could TikTok influence the elections? 630,000 Britons applied to register to vote on the last day before the deadline, just below the 2019 peak, and half are under 35.

More than 600,000 Britons registered to vote on the last day before the general election deadline.

Yesterday there was a huge increase of 632,863 applications, just below the peak of 659,666 before the 2019 contest.

It came despite another rise of 300,000 on June 13, the same day as Labour’s manifesto was launched, with speculation that TikTok and other social media platforms have been attracting younger people.

Of the applications submitted yesterday, more than half were from those under 35 years of age, 30 percent from between 25 and 34 years of age and 26 percent from those under 25 years of age.

In total, 2.7 million have applied since May 23, the first full day after Rishi Sunak called the election.

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer compete for the keys to Downing Street

People had until 11:59 p.m. last night to register to vote. Before yesterday, the high in 2024 had been 330,621 on June 13.

About 17 percent of yesterday’s applications were 35 to 44 years old, 11 percent were 45 to 54 years old, 9 percent were 55 to 64 years old, 4 percent were 65 to 74 years old. -old people and 2 percent of people aged 75 and over.

The figures broadly coincided with the age breakdown of all applications submitted since the general election was called.

Applying to register to vote is not the same as being registered to vote.

The latest figures are likely to include cases of people who have applied and are already on the electoral register or are not eligible to vote.

Sunak warned yesterday that “the future is at stake” and urged Britons to get in before the deadline..

“The future of our country is at stake, we live in uncertain times, people need to decide who has the clearest plan and the boldest ideas to achieve a safer future,” he said.

The public is also reminded that they will need a photo ID to cast their vote in person on July 4.

Acceptable identification includes passport, driving license, Age Standards Program (pass) cards, blue badges and some concessional travel cards.

British people can also apply for a Electoral authority certificate for next week.

Jackie Killeen, Director of Administration and Guidance at the Electoral Commission, said: ‘This is the first general election where photo ID is needed, so it is important that people are aware of this requirement and are prepared. There is a long list of accepted forms of identification, but anyone who does not have one can still participate by requesting the free ID.

‘There is only one week left to apply for the free ID, so we are asking anyone who needs it to ensure they have submitted their application by 5pm on June 26.

‘If you know someone who may not be aware of the new requirement or may not have an accepted form of identification, please help spread the word so they can participate and have their say.