Coronation Street’s stylish Hollywood signing leaves soap just weeks after its first episode hit screens

Coronation Street’s stylish Hollywood signing left the soap just weeks after its first episode hit screens.

Theater star Robin Morrissey has starred in Corrie this month as Felix, Summer Spellman’s love interest in Los Angeles.

He and Summer made a surprise visit to Weatherfield on the June 1 episode to see Summer’s adoptive parents, Billy Mayhew and Paul Foreman.

Robin, 35, is no stranger to British soaps which have featured on Holby City and Doctors over the years.

In Hollywood, he has rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Hanks, Hugh Grant and Halle Berry after appearing in the box office hit Cloud Atlas.

Coronation Street’s stylish Hollywood signing Robin Morrissey has left the soap just weeks after its first episode aired.

The theater star has starred in the soap as teenager Summer’s boyfriend in Los Angeles, and his first scenes aired earlier this month.

After a three-month break from university in the US, Summer (Harriet Bibby) was all smiles when she reunited with Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Paul (Peter Ash).

The couple also went to see Billy’s ex-boyfriend, Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce), whom she sees as a third father.

Summer was clearly moved to see that Paul’s motor neurone disease had progressed since their last meeting.

Felix, a doctoral student in neuroscience, showed great interest in Paul’s condition.

Paul’s sad degeneration will be actor Peter Ash’s final story as he prepares for an emotional exit.

He previously told daily mirror: ‘I will be sad to leave the program. It’s an incredible job, I’ve met fantastic people.

“I’ll be sad to leave but at the same time I’m very happy to be involved in such a powerful story that will hopefully raise awareness. It’s a double-edged sword.”

Paul is expected to die from his illness, which he was diagnosed with in April 2023, in May or June.