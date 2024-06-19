Coronation Street star Vicky Entwistle is making a desperate appeal to help find Jay Slater after the 19-year-old Brit went missing following a music festival in Tenerife.

A Coronation Street star has made a desperate plea to help find Jay Slater after the 19-year-old Brit went missing following a music festival in Tenerife.

Vicky Entwistle, who played Janice Battersby in the ITV soap, says she “hopes to God he is found” as she prays for the return of the missing bricklayer’s apprentice.

Jay is the grandson of the 55-year-old actress’s godmother and she said she knows “the authorities are doing everything they can to find him” and “that gives us some hope that they will find him.”

He posted one of Jay’s missing posters. in X/Twitter along with a message which says: ‘The grandson of my Mother Goddess has disappeared. Her mother left by plane at 7 pm to join the police search. I hope to God they find him. Please pray for him.’

Jay traveled to the Canary Islands for the three-day ‘New Rave Generation’ (NRG) music festival with Lucy Mae and another friend last week.

On Sunday night, Jay, from Oswaldtwistle in Lancashire, left the party in the south of Tenerife with “two English guys he met at a party” and went home “for a few beers”.

But he disappeared after making a phone call to Lucy at around 8am on Monday, in which he appeared disoriented, desperately needed water and had only one per cent battery left in his phone.

His last known location was a mountainous area of ​​the Teno Rural Park, about 10 hours away from his accommodation in the southern part of the island. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Jay’s mother Debbie Duncan and brother Zak flew to Tenerife on Tuesday after police broke the news of his disappearance in the early hours of the morning.

After landing yesterday, he said he is “besides himself with worry.”

Speaking from the south of the island where her son was staying, mum Debbie said: “I’m obviously beside myself with worry which is why I’ve flown here with my eldest son to do whatever we can to help.”

‘We’re just praying that the police or someone finds Jay. I know there is a mountain rescue team and a helicopter.

“Nothing will ever be enough when your youngest child goes missing, but it seems like the police here are taking this very seriously and doing the best job they can.”

Debbie added: “He had been at a three-day festival so would have consumed a fair amount of alcohol, but Jay was chatting to friends on Snapchat before he disappeared and seemed very compos mentis.

‘I just think it was a matter of him not knowing the island well enough because it was his first time here and he was a little disoriented as to the distances and didn’t realize that it was a 10-hour walk from where he disappeared to his house. vacation accommodation.

“I know the last place you spoke to your friend Lucy was in the mountains and I think the police have a more precise location now.”

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News about Jay’s disappearance, a frightened Lucy said: “He went out at night, he went to a friend’s house, someone he met on holiday.”

“One of the people he met rented a car to get out of here, so he took them back to his apartment and Jay went there without realizing how far away it was.

“It ended up in the middle of nowhere. Obviously, Jay was thinking that he could get home from there.

“But then in the morning he went for a walk, using Maps on his phone, and ended up in the middle of the mountains with nothing around him.

“He called me saying his phone was on 1 percent, he said, ‘I don’t know where I am, I need a drink and my phone is about to die.’

Lucy said she is desperately searching for her friend on the island, having made several reports to local police in Tenerife and contacted the British embassy.

Meanwhile, in Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, Jay’s stepfather Andy Watson told how police officers knocked on his door in the early hours of the morning today to inform them of the teenager’s situation.

“It was about 2.30am,” Andy Watson, 63, told LancsLive. ‘When the police said ‘the best thing you can do is get out” we knew it was bad. This was his first vacation alone. I just hope he went to another party.

Andy later said in an interview with the Sun: “It’s really worrying.” He feels blurry right now.

“Jay is very street smart and not a fool, but if it was dark and he didn’t have contact with his phone, he could have taken the wrong turn and been more lost than he was.”

While widespread efforts to track him down continue, including national media attention and an official Facebook group created to receive updates, cruel scammers have seized the opportunity and organized fake fundraising events in his name.

Jay’s friend Lucy reported Jay missing to police and search efforts have been launched to find him.

Lucy Mae said of Jay: “He ended up in the middle of nowhere.” Obviously, Jay was thinking that he could get home from there… then in the morning he went for a walk, used Maps on his phone and ended up in the middle of the mountains with nothing around.

With around seven fake GoFundMe pages created so far, Jay’s family has taken to social media to alert concerned strangers and tell them they are not connected to them.

Debbie revealed how she received vile calls from pranksters claiming to have kidnapped her son.

Using hidden numbers, the twisted Brits with “Northern accents” called her to tell her they were holding her son’s ransom.

She said: ‘Some of the phone calls I have received have been horrible. “I just don’t know why people would want to do things like this.”

Ms Duncan has also seen trolls posting false claims that Jay has been found safe and sound, despite search efforts still underway.