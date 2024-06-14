Controversial artist Tracey Emin, who displayed her stained bed and dirty underwear at the 1999 Turner Prize, was turned into a dame in the King’s birthday honours.

Controversial artist Tracey Emin, who displayed her stained bed and dirty underwear at the 1999 Turner Prize, has become a lady.

The artist, 60, who sold her dirty sheets and surrounding detritus for around £150,000 to Charles Saatchi, has been welcomed into the Establishment for her services to art.

Known for her autobiographical and confessional pieces, another of her most infamous works was a tent decorated with 102 names of lovers, friends and family titled Everyone I’ve Slept With 1963-1995.

The artist, who lives in Margate, Kent, said of her award: “Dame Tracey sounds good.”

‘I am very very happy. Another brilliant surprise in my life.

Dame Tracey was diagnosed with bladder cancer four years ago. She had her organ removed and she now wears a urostomy bag.

Privately educated at a Catholic girls’ school, she is best known for her handbags, which by 1992 were hot sellers in London, New York and Paris.

Actress Imelda Staunton was similarly made a dame, honored for her services to theater and charity.

The 68-year-old has a role in the upcoming film Paddington in Peru, the third installment in the series, as the voice of the bear’s Aunt Lucy.

Ms Staunton has also appeared in the Harry Potter films and Downton Abbey, as well as playing the late Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. She is an ambassador for homeless charity Crisis.