Conservatives FINALLY open fire on reform: former minister David Davis says party merger would be like “offering membership to a golf club arsonist” and Robert Jenrick says Farage’s team is opening the door to a “dictatorship” “Labour.

Conservative MPs finally turned their guns on the reform today as parties battle for right-wing electoral votes.

Two former ministers today attacked Nigel Farage and his party to fill a significant void left by party leaders who appear afraid to even utter the eurosceptic’s name for fear of alienating voters.

Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, warned that voting for reform would allow Labor to take power with so many seats that it would amount to an “elective dictatorship.”

And he later clashed with former Reform leader Richard Tice in X, asking him if he was a “Labour sleeper agent” after being accused of “arrogance”.

At the same time, Sir David Davis, the former Brexit minister, ruled out the idea of ​​the two parties uniting after a July 4 election defeat, something floated by Farage.

Sir David told Times Radio that many Conservatives would be “horrified” by the idea, adding: Today (Nigel Farage) is trying to destroy the Conservative Party, that is his explicit aim. When someone tries to burn down the golf club, they’re not offered membership, right?

It came as the latest mega voter poll suggests the Conservatives could be left with a remaining 72 MPs after the election. Labor is on course for a 262-seat majority, analysis by pollster Survation suggested, with Reform winning 7 seats.

Two former ministers today attacked Nigel Farage and his party to fill a significant void left by party leaders who appear afraid to even utter the eurosceptic’s name for fear of alienating voters.

Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, warned that voting for reform would allow Labor to take power with so many seats that it would amount to an “elective dictatorship.”

And he later clashed with former Reform leader Richard Tice in X, asking him if he was a “Labour sleeper agent” after being accused of “arrogance”.

At the same time, David Davis, the former Brexit minister, dismissed the idea of ​​the two parties uniting after a July 4 election defeat, something floated by Farage.

Tory ministers have so far been reluctant to attack Farage directly.

Last week, Lord Cameron criticized Nigel Farage’s rhetoric and claimed the reformist leader is “intent to destroy” the Conservative party.

But in a seven-way debate last week, Penny Mordaunt spent most of her time attacking Labour’s Angela Rayner, giving Farage an easier path.

And today, in a round of media interviews, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, did not even say Farage’s name when asked about the threat posed by the reforms.

But Mr. Jenrick used an article in the Telegraph today to warn that Britain is “on the brink of a one-party state that will change our country for the worse”.

“I feel immense sympathy for those natural conservatives who are disappointed and attracted to reform,” he wrote.

‘Not only do I understand your frustrations, but I share many of them. The tax burden is too high, the criminal justice system too soft and public services too inefficient. My disagreements with the Government over immigration policy meant I resigned from the Cabinet.

“But ultimately a vote for reform will only give Labor a blank check to take our country back to the 1970s.”

</p> <p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p> <p>

In a round of media interviews, Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, did not even say Farage’s name when asked about the threat posed by the reforms.

Survation analysis and modeling based on more than 40,000 polls indicates that Labor is ahead with 456 seats, while the Conservatives are in first place with just 72.

The Survation model puts the Liberal Democrats on 56 seats, the SNP on 37, and Reform UK is currently the favorite on seven seats.

Analysis suggests Plaid Cymru is on course to win two seats and the Greens would take Brighton Pavilion.

The Survation study for campaign group Best For Britain used the multilevel post-stratification (MRP) technique to model results across constituencies.

Survation surveyed 42,269 people online or by phone between May 31 and June 13.

It is the first analysis of the MRP since Nigel Farage returned to the political front line.

Meanwhile, a voting intention poll by Savanta also contained bad news for Rishi Sunak, with a warning that the Conservatives could face “electoral extinction”.

A Sunday Telegraph poll gave Labor a 25-point lead, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent, up two from last week, and the Conservatives on 21 per cent, down four points.

It is the lowest ratio the Conservatives have had with the pollster during Sunak’s government.

Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta, said: “Our research suggests this election could be nothing short of the electoral demise of the Conservative Party.”

‘The hopes of Conservative candidates are being dashed by poll after poll showing the Conservative Party in an increasingly desperate situation, and we are only halfway through the campaign.

“There is a real feeling that things could still get worse for the Conservatives, and with postal votes about to drop into millions of letterboxes, time is already running out for Rishi Sunak.”

Reform Britain won 13 per cent, up three points, the Liberal Democrats gained two points and 11 per cent, the Greens gained one point and 5 per cent and the SNP lost one point and 2 per cent.

Mr Farage last night predicted there will be war within the Conservative Party within a week after the dramatic rise of reform in recent weeks.

The reformist leader suggested that the conservatives were headed for infighting after news that his party had overtaken theirs for the first time in a recent YouGov poll.

“You will start to see those MPs, who I agree with on most things, being much more vocal about their position compared to the party’s,” he said. The Telegraph.

‘The divisions are going to get worse. And to them I’ll say: ‘Sorry guys, you’re in the wrong party.’

Farage claimed Reform was now the “opposition to the Labor Party” this week after a YouGov poll for The times put Reforma up two points at 19 percent, with the Conservatives unchanged at 18 percent.