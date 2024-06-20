Conservative candidate faces investigation for betting on election date “to co-operate” with gambling watchdog as she warns BBC of legal action, as Tory campaign manager husband bids farewell

A Conservative candidate facing an investigation into alleged betting on the date of the general election has said she will “co-operate with the Gambling Commission”.

Laura Saunders, who is located in northwest Bristol, is the subject of an investigation for an alleged bet on Rishi Sunak go to the polls on July 4th.

She is the second Conservative candidate to be investigated by the Commission, which is also investigating a bet made by Craig Williams, a close associate of the Prime Minister.

In a statement released through her lawyer, Ms Saunders said she would “co-operate with the Gambling Commission and has nothing further to add”.

The statement also warned that it is considering legal action against the BBC, which first reported the alleged bet, and “any other publisher who infringes its privacy rights.”

It previously emerged that Ms Saunders is married to Conservative campaign manager Tony Lee, who is also being investigated according to the BBC.

The Conservatives confirmed that Lee has taken a “leave” from his position in the party.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove admitted this morning that it would be “reprehensible” to use inside information to bet on the date of the general election, adding: “It doesn’t look good.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “This candidate should be suspended and it is very telling that Rishi Sunak has not done so yet.”

“If he were one of my candidates, he would have left and his feet would not have touched the ground.”

Laura Saunders, who is based in north-west Bristol, is the subject of a Gambling Commission investigation into an alleged bet on Rishi Sunak to go to the polls in July.

It previously emerged that Ms Saunders is married to Conservative campaign manager Tony Lee, who is also being investigated according to the BBC.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove admitted this morning that it would be “reprehensible” to use inside information to bet on the date of the general election, adding: “It doesn’t look good.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer said: “This candidate should be suspended and it is very telling that Rishi Sunak has not done so yet.”

In a statement issued on behalf of Ms Saunders, Nama Zarroug, a lawyer for Astraea Linskills, said: “As the Conservative Party has already stated, investigations are ongoing.

‘Mrs Saunders will co-operate with the Gambling Commission and has nothing further to add.

‘It is inappropriate to conduct such an investigation through the media and doing so risks jeopardizing the work of the Gambling Commission and the integrity of its investigation.

‘The publication of the BBC story is premature and constitutes a clear breach of Ms Saunders’ privacy rights.

“It is considering legal action against the BBC and any other publisher who infringes its privacy rights.”

On the Conservative campaign battle bus in London, Gove told reporters: “It’s obviously not looking very good.” And, obviously, the conclusions that many people are drawing are not good at all.

‘But I don’t know all the facts at this point. I would be reluctant to condemn without an investigation having been completed.

A Conservative spokesperson said: “We have been contacted by the Gambling Commission about a small number of people.

“As the Gambling Commission is an independent body, it would not be appropriate to comment further until the process is concluded.”

Williams is also being investigated after making a £100 bet that the election would be held in July, just days before the Prime Minister announced the July 4 vote. The 5-1 result would have earned him £500.

The problem with those with close connections to the prime minister placing a bet on the election date is that the individual has possible inside information that could give him an advantage.

It has not been confirmed whether Ms Saunders had any inside information when she allegedly made the bet.

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage in betting may constitute an offense of cheating under section 42 of the Gambling Act.

Those convicted face an unlimited fine or up to two years in prison.

The investigation into Saunders also comes as a police officer in Sunak’s escort team has been suspended and arrested for alleged betting on the timing of the election, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The Gambling Commission contacted the Metropolitan Police last Friday and told them that the commission was investigating the activities of a member of Scotland Yard’s Royalty and Specialized Protection (RaSP) command.

The police officer was removed from operational duties with immediate effect.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Friday 14 June, the Gambling Commission contacted the Met and informed us that they were investigating alleged bets placed by a police officer from the Royalty and Specialized Protection Command. of the Met, which were related to the time of the General Election.

‘The matter was immediately referred to officials at the Met’s Professional Standards Directorate, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.

‘The officer was subsequently arrested on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was arrested and released on bail pending further investigations. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged gambling-related offences, and our investigation is taking place in parallel.”

The problem with those with close connections to Rishi Sunak (pictured) placing a bet on the election date is because the individual has potential inside information.

Craig Williams (pictured), Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary, is also being investigated after making a £100 bet that the election would be held in July.

Williams, who is standing for re-election as MP in Montgomeryshire, gambled that the election would be held in July, just three days before the announcement was made, The Guardian first reported.

Meanwhile, the nation was surprised that the elections were held in the summer and not the fall. Williams has since apologized for a “huge error in judgment.”

The date and value of Saunder’s alleged bet have not been revealed.