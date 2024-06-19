Conor McGregor places a HUGE 60,000 bet on Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, which could earn the UFC star close to a MILLION if it comes to fruition!

Conor McGregor has made a mega bet on Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, which could net him close to seven figures if it comes to fruition.

Ronaldo, 39, made history on Tuesday by becoming the first player to play in his sixth European Championship while leading his Portuguese team against the Czech Republic.

The Al-Nassr star is coming off another excellent scoring season, racking up 44 goals in 45 appearances, putting him in a good position for this month’s Euros.

And during Portugal’s 2-1 win over Czechia, UFC star McGregor revealed his betting slip which shows he has bet a massive 60,000 on Ronaldo to finish as the tournament’s top scorer.

It is not yet known whether the bet was in pounds sterling, US dollars or euros, but if the bet goes well, the Irishman will win a whopping 900,000.

In his Instagram post, McGregor said: ’60 G’s on @Cristiano to retain his Euro Golden Boot. Yay!’

Ronaldo took the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, collecting the trophy with five goals, which tied him with the Czech Patrick Schick.

Ronaldo managed to get an assist, making him the first player to win the award via a tiebreaker.

McGregor and Ronaldo were seen laughing during the December 23 ‘Judgment Day’ boxing event in Saudi Arabia, when Anthony Joshua comfortably beat Otto Wallin.

And while McGregor has plenty of faith in Ronaldo to secure close to a million, he will have been disappointed to see the Portuguese legend fail to score a goal on Tuesday.

Portugal scored a spectacular 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic when substitute Francisco Conceicao scored the winner in injury time minutes after coming on as a substitute in Leipzig.

Roberto Martínez’s side looked set for a shock defeat when Lukas Provod scored with a sublime shot against the run of play midway through the second half, before an own goal from Robin Hranac tied them shortly afterwards.

The Czechs bravely held on under pressure from Portugal, but were ultimately undone when substitute Conceicao headed the ball home on his competitive debut to seal the victory.

Bruno Fernandes had the first real glimpse of Portugal’s goal midway through the first half, sending a rocket with his left foot just over the crossbar as Martínez’s team looked to capitalize on their early dominance of the ball. Moments later, Rafael Leao came within inches of reaching a low cross that sailed over Fernandes’ goal.

Ronaldo should have opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when he received a fine pass from Fernandes, the captain at the heart of Portugal’s best attacking moves. Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek was alert and ran from his goal to block.

The Czech goal came just after the hour mark and went completely against the flow of the game. Vladimir Coufal recovered the ball when Portugal failed to fully clear a cross from the left and returned it to the unmarked Provod. Before Portugal could come out to close him down, the midfielder withdrew his right boot and sent an unstoppable shot that went into Diogo Costa’s far corner.

The advantage was short-lived and in the 69th minute Portugal tied. Stanek attempted to deflect a Nuno Mendes cross header but only managed to push it into Hranac’s shin and in.

Diogo Jota thought he had won it with a header in the 87th minute, but Ronaldo was denied offside by VAR, before Conceicao clipped him at the death.