Conor McGregor is officially ruled out of returning to UFC 303 due to an ‘injury’, Dana White confirms, as replacement fight is revealed days after the Irishman was spotted on a wild night out in Dublin.

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC has officially been cancelled, with the Irishman pulling out of his upcoming fight against Michael Chandler due to an “injury”.

The news was revealed by UFC boss Dana White on Instagram on Thursday night, as he posted a video to reveal the new schedule for this month’s UFC 303 card in Las Vegas.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka will now headline the event, facing off on Saturday, June 29, and the news will come as a blow to the legions of McGregor fans who had planned a trip to Sin City in two weeks’ time.

No further information has been given about the nature of McGregor’s injury, but at the age of 35, there are now serious doubts over whether he will ever return to the octagon.

In a video announcing the news, UFC boss White simply stated: “Alright guys, here I am again… Conor McGregor is out of 303 vs Michael Chandler with an injury,” before revealing the status of the new billboard.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts in the responses, with one writing: “Are you kidding?”, while another added: “We will NOT be watching.”

The status of McGregor’s first fight in four years was already unclear, after the Irishman recently pulled out of a press conference at short notice and was seen partying on a wild night in Dublin.

The news comes just hours after the official UFC Instagram account showed positive news about the fight, sharing a poster with McGregor front and center.

In addition to the news of McGregor’s injury, White also told fans that another co-star, with Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg, was also absent, with the former suffering a “knee injury.”

Interestingly, more details were given about Hill’s injury than about McGregor’s, which is still unspecified.

Earlier in the day, McGregor had teased news of his injury online. with a cryptic social media post, which he later deleted.

McGregor had previously shared an old video of himself talking about injuries on Instagram.

He sparked fears about the fight when he was seen partying at his Dublin bar last month.

McGregor is a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. He is pictured here in 2016.

McGregor, who hasn’t fought since suffering a horrific leg fracture in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021, shared an old video of himself talking about injuries.

“I think the more resistance you train, the less movement and the more injuries,” he says in the video.

“But the less resistance you train, the more movement and the fewer injuries.”

The Notorious accompanied the post with a ‘thoughtful’ and ‘praying’ emoji, hinting that an injury could get in the way of the fight.

In late May, McGregor raised eyebrows when clips of a wild night at his Black Forge Inn pub were shared, just six weeks after his big fight night.

The former UFC champion could be seen dancing and kissing his wife Dee throughout the night.

McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a devastating injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

In one video, McGregor can be seen dancing with a group of men and pointing at the camera with his tongue hanging out.

During the footage, the wrestler, who is engaged, shows off an expensive watch on his left wrist before the camera focuses on him using his tattooed hand to try to open a woman’s dress and touch her chest.

Bewildered, the unidentified woman rejects the move by quickly grabbing her leopard-print dress to avoid being exposed. She pushes her hand away from him before the video abruptly ends.

McGregor, a former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, had previously hinted that he would impose a self-imposed alcohol ban ahead of his now-cancelled fight at UFC 303 on June 30.