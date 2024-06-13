Company secretary wins £12,000 payout after dentist left her with ‘irreparable’ cavities

A secretary has won more than £12,000 in an out-of-court settlement after her dentist left her with “irreparable” cavities.

Office worker Joanne Russell, 52, was forced to undergo extensive remedial work as a result of a poor quality crown, faulty fillings and untreated tooth decay.

Ms Russell, from Tiptree, near Colchester in Essex, had to have two teeth extracted, causing weeks of pain and discomfort after her teeth deteriorated beyond repair.

A construction company secretary was treated by Dr Isra Mujahid at South Benfleet Dental Care in South Benfleet, Essex, between 2017 and 2019.

Mrs Russell said: “I have always made an effort to look after my teeth and have attended regular dental appointments.

The case was successfully resolved in March 2024, when Ms Russell was awarded £12,500 in an out-of-court settlement.

“I thought you should be able to believe what your dentist says and trust that everything is fine unless they tell you otherwise.”

Between 2020 and 2022, Ms Russell was treated by another dentist at the practice and the true extent of her dental problems became apparent.

She said: “During that time, I began to suffer a number of problems, including a broken filling that had been previously fitted by Dr Mujahid and a separate broken tooth.

“I was completely baffled when I was told that there were many other problems with my teeth because the previous work had been done so poorly.

“I had a hard time flossing between two of my teeth and discovered it was because there was glue left from a filling and one of the teeth was also fractured.

‘I then had to extract two separate teeth because my teeth were irreversibly damaged.

‘Both extractions caused weeks of bruising and swelling which affected what I could eat.

“I have been left with multiple gaps in my mouth that require more repair work, but I suffer a lot from dental anxiety and am very afraid to undergo further treatments to install implants to replace missing teeth.”

Ms Russell contacted Dental Law Partnership in 2023 after it became apparent that she was going to lose teeth as a result of the dental treatment she had received.

Further analysis of their records revealed errors dating back to 2017, in which cavities had not been treated. This caused irreversible damage and resulted in the loss of two existing teeth.

Mrs Russell is likely to lose more teeth, requiring expensive implant installation, as well as more root canals to control cavities that have been allowed to progress.

She explained: ‘I found the whole experience extremely stressful and painful.

‘Before Dr Mujahid treated me at Together Dental, I had never needed any dental work.

“In recent years I have felt that every treatment I have needed was a result of the poor care I received.”

Rebecca McVety of Dental Law Partnership commented: ‘The distress and pain our client has experienced was completely unnecessary.

“If the dentist involved had given him more satisfactory treatment, his problems could have been avoided.”

