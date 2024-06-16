COMMENT BY MAIL ON SUNDAY: A protest vote now could haunt him for many years

Imagine a House of Commons so completely dominated by the Labor Party that dozens of Keir Starmer MPs were spread across what are normally opposition seats.

Imagine a Prime Minister’s Question Time in which the left can completely drown out the few remaining Conservative voices.

Imagine a government with such a huge majority that it can ignore all the rebellions and move forward, like a freight train, with whatever it wants.

If the Labor Party now achieves the huge majority that the polls seem to predict, it will be more or less unstoppable. For the first 18 months of government, it will be as powerful as a real dictatorship, and those who have just been crushed by its power will often use the phrase “elective dictatorship” to describe it.

However, curiously, many former Conservative voters seem determined to provoke this situation by voting for reform. Their basic mistake is to imagine that the composition of the House of Commons will reflect the number of votes cast. That’s not how our system works.

The reformist leader of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage.

Even if Reform voters outnumber Conservatives, the only effect in Westminster will be more Conservative MPs losing their seats, not more Reform candidates winning.

Today we published a guide to this effect in action and it shows that now is not the time to play with an emote.

The danger of a Parliament completely dominated by Labor in the coming years is very great. However, it would take no more than a five per cent shift from the Reformists to the Conservatives to keep dozens of seats out of Labour’s reach.

It also works the other way around. Every Conservative voter who believes they can safely vote for reform increases the danger of a Labor super-majority.

We might add that whatever you think of your Conservative MP, you should be very careful when choosing some of Nigel Farage’s supporters.

The Reform Party, without much experience or capable organization, has few necessary safeguards against fools and worse.

Our investigations into their candidates have uncovered a number of pathetic and repellent racial bigots, along with a man who was recently fined £2,000 for kicking a dog.

Given the state of the reform and the short notice given for the elections, it is very likely that more of the same type will slip onto the ballots.

The discontent against the conservatives is completely understandable. The Mail on Sunday has often criticized the Government and the frequent misguided actions of Conservative MPs over the past 14 years. But it would be strange if Conservative voters used their votes to elect and strengthen a government that, by any estimate, will be considerably worse.

Reform leaders talk about punishing conservatives. But those who will be punished by a Keir Starmer victory will mainly be the conservative and patriotic people of this country.

We’re pretty sure that, if given a moment to reflect on this, most of our readers will decide that now is not the time to take risks.

The clearest warning that danger looms is the way Labor simply will not be upfront with the British public about what it plans to do.