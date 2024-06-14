Come back for the photo, Joe! Moment Italian Giorgia Meloni has to grab Biden, 81, after she walked away from the parachute display

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reached out and guided the wayward President Biden after he walked away from a photo opportunity at the G7 on Thursday.

The president and other world leaders gathered to watch paratroopers descend from the sky while displaying the flags of allied nations, in a display of unity and military prowess.

Some of the leaders were still applauding as a blue-clad paratrooper unhooked some of his gear, as Biden began to slowly walk away.

The president saluted and gave a thumbs up to another military paratrooper who was on the ground collecting his equipment.

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron look on during a flag ceremony on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy, June 13.

US President Joe Biden joins G7 leaders as they gather to watch a parachute drop at the San Domenico Golf Club during the first day of the 50th G7 summit on June 13, 2024.

At that moment Meloni sprang into action and approached the president to guide him back to the shot that would show all the leaders together.

Afterward, Biden and the other leaders gathered to take a photo with the skydiver.

Meloni has taken her role as stage manager at the event in her home country seriously.

He also guided Biden, as well as other leaders, as he welcomed each of them individually to the luxurious site on the Apulian coast.

Meloni directed them to the location for a “family photo” after a series of warm greetings.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen react during a flag ceremony on the first day of the G7 summit, in Savelletri, Italy , June 13, 2024.

From right, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida watch a skydiving demonstration during the leaders’ summit G7 World Cups in Borgo Egnazia, Italy, on Thursday. June 13, 2024

The summit will include meetings on directing resources to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets, multilateral infrastructure efforts and the U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine’s security for a decade.

The president and other leaders arrived at the skydiving event in golf carts or classic Fiats.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a flag ceremony during the G7 summit in Borgo Egnazia, Brindisi, Italy, June 13, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden greets an Italian army paratrooper after watching a skydiving demonstration during the G7 world leaders summit in Borgo Egnazia, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The paratroopers descended with the flags of the different participating countries.

Biden was driven in a traditional car with a Secret Service agent behind the wheel.

Meloni arrived in a Fiat 500, while Canadian Justin Trudeau arrived in a tiny Fiat Panda.

Biden wore aviator sunglasses and pointed to the spectacle, which came before a scheduled news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.