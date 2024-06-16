Coldplay’s Chris Martin “was asked to headline Glastonbury for the fifth time” but felt “embarrassed” and told organizers to “find another band.”

It may be the greatest accolade any musician could hope for: Saturday night headliner at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

But Coldplay’s ever-modest Chris Martin asked festival bosses if they really wanted it, for a record FIFTH time.

Glastonbury sources say the Devon-born singer even offered them the chance to pursue another option as he felt a little ’embarrassed’ to be asked again.

Insiders say he initially thought the invitation to headline this year was a joke, and asked the organizers of the Worthy Farm show if they were serious.

It is understood Martin, 47, then suggested they call to find another band.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performs on the Pyramid main stage at Glastonbury Festival 2016, the last time the band headlined

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Chris was shocked when he was asked again. “It’ll be five times now.

“His reaction when asked if Coldplay would play Glastonbury again was just classic. She hadn’t seen it coming.

‘He said to me, “Are you kidding me?” “The whole band loves performing at the farm, but Chris’s initial thought was that there must be other big names out there who deserved a chance to headline.

‘When Glastonbury came back and said they still wanted Coldplay, of course they said yes.

“It will always be an honor for him, but surely it was someone else’s turn?”

Coldplay, whose hits include Yellow and Viva La Vida, previously headlined the Somerset festival in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016, while Martin made solo appearances on stage to support fellow headliners Kylie Minogue and Stormzy.

Coldplay’s performance on Saturday June 29 will see Martin’s band enter the record books, as no other group has headlined Glastonbury on five occasions.

Pictured: Coldplay perform in front of the Pyramid main stage as part of the Glastonbury Festival global livestream ‘Live at Worthy Farm’ at Worthy Farm, Pilton on May 21, 2021.

The 2024 Glastonbury Festival begins on Wednesday, June 26 and runs until Sunday, June 30.

In 2019, Martin revealed that he did not want to return there after the band last headlined in 2016.

The leader said hurtful comments online had made him think twice before coming forward.

When asked by Colin Paterson of BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live whether he or Coldplay would perform at the festival next year, Martin simply said: “No.”

Pressed for an explanation, he continued: “I appeared on stage last year and I loved doing it.

“Then I saw a tweet that said, ‘You can always count on him to show up in a tracksuit and ruin everything.’

“So I thought, you know what? a) I should work on my pants, b) I shouldn’t be online, and c) maybe just go see Glastonbury for about a year.”

The band will play for two hours, with Dua Lipa headlining the Pyramid Stage on Friday and SZA on Sunday.