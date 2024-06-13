Cloudy skies, cool breezes and not a beach towel in sight: the “great” British summer is here, but July will have brighter days

Cloudy skies, crashing waves and not a beach towel in sight – it’s certainly not shaping up to be a “great” British summer.

And, if you’re wondering when the sun will shine, prepare to wait a little longer.

Because the unusual cold of this month of June, which is now called “June”, will give way to torrential and even freezing rains.

But don’t throw away your beach umbrellas just yet, as blue skies and warm temperatures could be on the horizon in July.

Bournemouth beach photographed on June 13 with gray, cloudy skies and temperatures only reaching 15°C.

Tourists enjoy the sun during last year’s heatwave on Bournemouth beach

Arctic winds have cooled the UK during the first half of the month, with temperatures 2°C colder than average for that time of year. Highs of just 15C (59F) were recorded in Bournemouth yesterday, compared to 29C (84F) on the same day last year. It’s so cold that forecasters say some parts of the country could even see frost tonight or tomorrow. Although the warmest winds are coming from the southwest, the Met Office warns that heavy downpours are also expected.

Forecaster Aidan McGivern said: ‘A change in weather patterns is coming. But I suspect it’s a change that won’t be very popular. For over a week, we have had northerly winds dominating everything, bringing below average temperatures and frequent rain. There are all the ingredients for rapidly growing air currents, strong rain clouds… and torrential downpours, including some thunderstorms on Friday and at the weekend.’

There were eight flood warnings for parts of the south yesterday, despite rainfall levels being below average for the month so far. Forecaster Nicola Maxey said it has been drier than average in June, but added that low pressure systems coming in from the west will bring rain.

Racegoers take shelter from the rain at Royal Windsor Racecourse in Berkshire on Monday

The Met Office says temperatures will be “close to or slightly below average” until June 26.

This means revelers at the Glastonbury festival, which begins on June 26, should prepare for a few wet and cold days. But from then on things finally start to improve. According to the Met Office, there will be a “mixture of weather types” in late June and early July with sunny spells mixed with rain.

But then we can expect “slightly above average” temperatures for the second week of July.

This is in stark contrast to 2023, when the four nations of the United Kingdom experienced the warmest June since records began in 1884.

In parts of the UK, including London, Cambridge and Belfast, temperatures rose above 30°C (86°F). In stark contrast, temperatures fell to 3.5C (38F) at the top of the Cairngorms at midday yesterday.

But 2023 also saw wet July and August, so a change this year could mean a cold June is worth a scorching rest of the season.