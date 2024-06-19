Clint Eastwood, 94, celebrates the wedding of his pregnant daughter Morgan, 27, to Tanner Koopmans in a glamorous ceremony at his Carmel-by-the-Sea ranch.

Radiant in a cream silk dress and traditional lace veil, this is Clint Eastwood’s youngest daughter Morgan, photographed on her wedding day.

DailyMail.com can reveal 27-year-old married fiancé Tanner Koopmans, also 27, at his father’s sprawling ranch in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, on Saturday.

Power salesman Koopmans and brunette beauty Morgan exchanged their vows under a flower arch set up for the occasion in the property’s sprawling gardens overlooking Point Lobos, Carmel River Beach and the Pacific.

Photos show the happy couple sharing their first kiss under rust, blush and gold flowers and posing smiling with their bulldog; the mascot also dressed for the occasion in a miniature black tuxedo.

At the reception, also held at Mission Ranch, guests dined at tables decorated with amber glassware, cream candles, and spectacular bouquets of garden roses.

The Gran Torino star posed with her second youngest daughter Francesca, alongside her boyfriend Alexander Wraith and their five-year-old son Titan at the wedding.

Guests were also able to enjoy an elaborate cake created by Tart + Tin, a Marina, California-based baker that specializes in what their website describes as “custom edible works of art.”

In an Instagram post revealing she had tied the knot, Morgan described the wedding as “our perfect day” and her former TV presenter mother Dina, 58, chimed in: “If there is such a thing as perfection, we all just experience it.” . .

‘You are the most beloved couple on this side of the moon. We love you so much.’

Dina, who divorced Eastwood, 94, in 2014 before marrying her second husband, Scott Fisher, in July 2016, added on her own Instagram page: “I don’t know where to start with my joy for my wonderful daughter (Morgan Eastwood) and my amazing son.” my brother-in-law (Tanner Koopmans) is getting married so I’ll start here with a new post of a beautiful video from one of my best sisters.

‘To say the big day was perfect is an understatement. I’m lucky! We are lucky!’

The bride’s father, Eastwood, also attended the ceremony, with a touching photo showing the veteran actor caressing his daughter’s baby bump during the ceremony.

The bride wore a gorgeous cream silk dress for the celebration hosted by her 94-year-old father at his sprawling ranch in Carmel-by-the-Sea.

Several of Morgan’s half-siblings attended the nuptials, including her sister Katie Eastwood, who shared a photo booth of photographs with her father.

Morgan and Clint Eastwood are pictured chatting on the porch at their wedding over Father’s Day weekend. She is the only child of Clint and his ex-wife Dina Eastwood.

More photos show Eastwood posing with another of his daughters, Francesca, 30, who posted her own photos from the celebration on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Francesca, Eastwood’s daughter with Titanic actress Frances Fisher, 72, is seen posing with her father, her boyfriend Alexander Wraith, 44, and their five-year-old son Titan.

She also congratulated her sister on her marriage in another post, sharing a photo of the happy couple and captioning it: “My little sister married her best friend.”

Morgan is the youngest of Eastwood’s eight children. His eldest daughter, Laurie Murray, 69, was the product of an affair that took place while he was engaged to his first wife, Maggie Johnson.

Placed for adoption and raised by a Seattle couple, he had no idea who his father was until he began searching for his biological parents in his thirties.

Eastwood, who had no idea she existed, reacted positively when she contacted him and the pair are now close, with Laurie pictured with her actor father at the Oscars in 2004 and at the premiere of The Mule in 2018.

Morgan’s baby will make her movie star father a grandfather of six; Here he appears holding the hand of his five-year-old grandson Titan at the wedding.

The bride and groom smiled with their former TV host mother, Dina Eastwood, who divorced her Hollywood legend father in 2013.

Morgan surprised with a long lace veil and an off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her belly.

A second daughter, Kimber, now 60, was also conceived while Eastwood was cheating on Johnson, this time with actress Roxane Tunis.

Kimber briefly pursued her own acting career, but now works as a makeup artist and has an adult son named Clinton.

Despite his affairs with other women, Eastwood and Johnson had two children: Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52.

Kyle, who lives in London, is a successful jazz musician and married his second wife, Cynthia Ramirez, at Mission Ranch in September 2014.

Alison, meanwhile, is a successful actress and director in her own right, but left her showbiz career in 2014 to focus on the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on animal welfare.

After divorcing Johnson in 1984, Eastwood had a long relationship with glamorous blonde stewardess Jacelyn Reeves, now 72, with whom he had children Scott, 38, and Kathryn, 36.

A rare group photo of all of Clint Eastwood’s daughters, including Laurie Murray (third from right), who is the product of an affair carried out while he was engaged to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, and put up for adoption.

Morgan and Tanner Koopmans announced they were expecting last month.

Clint and Dina Eastwood married in March 1996, several months before Morgan was born in December of the same year.

Both continued their acting careers, with Scott enjoying the most success and racking up a string of credits including Grand Torino, The Longest Ride, Snowden, The Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim and Suicide Squad.

Eastwood has owned the Mission Ranch wedding venue since 1986 and raised many of his children there.

Still a working farm, parts have been converted into a restaurant and luxury accommodation; His daughter Morgan’s wedding reception was held inside the restaurant in Mission Ranch.

The restaurant specializes in “classic American cuisine” with regular menu options including a plate of scallops served with mushroom and spinach risotto for $46 and a slow-roasted prime rib for $48 accompanied with fresh horseradish and a potato baked twice.

Sweeter options include a rustic apple galette for $12 and a chocolate mousse cake, while the after-dinner drinks menu includes classics like a Brandy Alexander and an Espresso Martini.