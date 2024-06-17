CHRISTOPHER STEVENS: Robotic acting, stiff dialogue… and no reason to worry about what happens

Dragon House (Sky Atlantic)

Classification:

Boredom is coming! And with it, definitive proof that no amount of CG castles, dragons, or fleets of warships can make up for the lack of a story.

Big-budget medieval fantasy returns in House Of The Dragon, based on the wealth of notes compiled by novelist George RR Martin as background for his Game Of Thrones series.

Running out of steam with its complex, interwoven plots, which charted betrayal and power struggles in the fictional kingdom of Westeros, Martin began to procrastinate. He scribbled hundreds of pages of false history, drawing on tales from the House of Plantagenet and adding mythical elements.

These were published in an excellent hardcover edition called Fire & Blood, in 2018. Another book block is rumored to be on the way; We can gauge how inventive and original it will be from the rumored working title. . . Blood and fire.

Maybe there will be a third volume called And Fire Blood.

The television adaptation evokes all that overwhelming sterility of the imagination. CGI creatures and landscapes have always been mainstays of the Game of Thrones universe, but this prequel has nothing else to offer: no memorable characters, no reason to care about what happens.

Even the script seems to have been crafted by Artificial Intelligence, and the acting is equally robotic.

Actors in armor and long white wigs recite dialogue as stiff as a wagon wheel. ‘Urgent news from Dragonstone, my liege lord!’ In truth, it is news that will cause many silent, inquisitive and meaningful glances to be exchanged between the North and the South of the Kingdom, the Royal Grace of it. . .

And so, without rest, for an hour. Most of the first episode was spent watching the cast lament the events of the previous series, broadcast two years ago, as if anyone who wasn’t a fan could remember what happened.

After much frowning and muffled sobbing, a dragon wing washes up on the beach. This proves too much for Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, the man with the longest, whitest wig of them all, and he vows revenge.

To achieve this, you have to invent two secondary characters: a corrupt municipal guard and a rat catcher, nicknamed Blood and Cheese. The prince gives them each a bag of gold and sends them to sneak into the enemy palace and bring him the head of the king’s baby heir.

What could have been a terribly shocking episode is so poorly handled that it almost becomes a black comedy. The killers argue through the flame-lit hallways and break into the nursery, only to be taken aback by the presence of two cots. The infant prince has a twin sister. His mother, Queen Helaena, kindly points out which one is the child, to save the assassins the trouble of cutting off two heads.

There is no real horror in the scene, no unbearable emotion. The Queen seems barely more than irritated. Perhaps the actress was simply in a hurry to get it over with. I know how she felt.