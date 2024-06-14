CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews last night’s TV: These rescued pets are a joy, but it’s a shame the high vet fees

The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick

Classification:

Who can afford to have a pet nowadays? When veterinary nurse Nicole Jenkins found a poor kitten on her office doorstep, she had to launch a crowdfunding campaign to save the little animal.

Black and white Moggie Pretzel, who was just seven weeks old, was born with crooked hind legs, due to a genetic condition. Professor Noel Fitzpatrick was willing to try the surgery in The Supervet (Chapter 4), but inevitably the cost was high.

According to Nicole’s local newspaper, the 26-year-old was tasked with raising £8,000 online in just two weeks.

My only surprise is that Noel, with his great surgical team, was not more expensive. When my own pet, Picnic, made an unexpected trip to the vet last weekend after fighting with a neighbor’s cat, I was faced with a staggering bill.

After a cat fight that had him waking up in the middle of the street, Picnic disappeared for two days. We finally found him curled up under the guest bed, midnight last Saturday, looking half dead. He had been bitten on the leg and his wound was septic.

The compilation edition of The Supervet featured rescues that Professor Noel Fitzpatrick (pictured) had helped over the years.

My only surprise is that Noel, with his great surgical team, was not more expensive. When my own pet, Picnic, made an unexpected trip to the vet last weekend after fighting with a neighbor’s cat, I was faced with a staggering bill.

The charge for a 1am emergency consultation, overnight care and treatment on a Sunday amounted to a whopping £2,300. I say “teary” because I start crying every time I look at my bank account.

My wife and I have had pets for decades and never bought insurance; In the 1990s, our family vet, Tony Kaye, assured me it would be cheaper if I only paid for treatment when necessary. And at Tony’s prices, that was true.

This is no longer the case. Fees have skyrocketed in recent years, largely driven by the acquisition of small practices by private equity groups.

The animal lovers most affected are those kind-hearted souls who rescue stray or abandoned pets like Pretzel, many of whom have pre-existing medical conditions. No insurance will cover that.

It would be a sad state of affairs if Britain became a country where only the rich dared own a dog or cat, while rescuing any animal became prohibitively expensive. An electoral promise to limit veterinarians’ fees and prevent cynical speculation would be a vote-winner.

All the cases presented in this compilation edition of The Supervet were rescues. Wobble the Whippet, whose story was first shown in 2015, was unstable after a cruel beating left her with a damaged spinal cord.

And Bran, the three-legged Alsatian, raised on an illegal puppy farm, became so disabled in 2019 that Noel initially feared it would be unethical to operate on him.

The real pleasure of these updated segments from past episodes is seeing how the animals have fared since then. Wobble has been renamed Mini, while Bran jumps with no apparent ill effects.

And Pretzel, although she still has a bit of a limp, is adorably playful. Restoring rescued animals to health is well worth the financial sacrifice, but it shouldn’t cost the planet.