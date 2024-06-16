Chrissy Teigen, Jessica Alba and Gwen Stefani honor their husbands and fathers on Father’s Day

Sunday marked Father’s Day for everyone, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, who honored her husband John Legend with an Instagram slideshow filled with snaps from the hospital delivery room.

The 38-year-old Cravings founder, who has 55.5 million followers on social media, captioned it tribute: ‘Happy fourth day, Johnny! I would put more, but I’m very proud of that as a title and you’re right next to me.’

Chrissy and the EGOT champion, 45, hire four nannies to help them care for their four children: daughter Luna, 8; son Miles, 6 years old; daughter Esti, 17 months; and their son Wren, who will be 1 year old this Wednesday.

Teigen aborted her son Jack, at 20 weeks gestation, in 2020 when her doctor informed her that otherwise she and the baby would not survive.

The decade-married couple, who are currently in Milan, originally met in 2006 while filming their Stereo music video, and quickly “sealed the deal on the first night.”

Sunday marked Father’s Day for everyone, including celebrities like Chrissy Teigen (M, pictured 2023), who honored her husband John Legend (R) with an Instagram slideshow filled with snaps from the delivery room of the hospital.

John is scheduled to bring his 30-date An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories tour to New Jersey’s Borgtata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City this Friday.

Jessica Alba shared a photo of herself with her father Mark Alba, who “has been there for me no matter what the world has meant through thick and thin.”

‘You were the first to encourage me and my independence and I am so grateful. I love you darling. “And you’re such a fun, happy, goofy dad to Honor, Haven, Hayesie, Carter and Brooklynn,” the 43-year-old co-founder of Honest Company. wrote.

‘(To my husband of 16 years) @cash_warren – Honor, Haven and Hayesie are so lucky to have such a kind, patient, fun, cool dad who spends time with our babies and makes each and every one of them feel like if they were your number 1. Watching you become the loving father you are to our babies has been one of the best gifts of my life.’

Jessica also thanked her father-in-law Michael Warren, who “laid the most incredible foundation and set the example of a truly compassionate and caring father to Cash, Koa, Makayla and Grayson.”

‘And the time you spend with your grandchildren is very special. “Honor, Haven, Hayes, Renzo, Nea and Alani are lucky to have you as their Papo,” Alba wrote.

The Cravings founder, 38, who has 55.5 million followers on social media, captioned her tribute: “Happy fourth day, Johnny!” I would put more, but I’m very proud of that as a title and you’re right next to me.

Chrissy and the EGOT champion, 45, hire four nannies to help them care for their four children: daughter Luna, 8; son Miles (pictured in 2018), 6 years old; daughter Esti, 17 months; and his son Wren, who turns 1 this Wednesday

John is scheduled to bring his 30-date An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories tour to New Jersey’s Borgtata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City this Friday.

Jessica Alba shared a photo of herself with her father Mark Alba (R), who “has been there for me no matter what the world has meant through thick and thin.”

The Honest Company co-founder, 43, wrote to her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren: Honor, Haven and Hayesie are so lucky to have such a kind, patient, fun and cool daddy who spends time with our babies.

“Cash makes each and every one of them feel like they are your #1. Watching you become the loving father you are to our babies has been one of the greatest gifts of my life.”