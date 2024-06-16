CHISTOPHER STEVENS reviews the weekend’s television: Spaceships, fireballs, giant men… the UFO mysteries of west Wales

Paranormal: The Town That Saw Aliens (BBC1)

Decades before social media, kids in the 1970s had a surefire way to stay better informed than adults: John Craven’s Newsround.

Broadcast on BBC1 about an hour before the Six O’Clock News, it frequently grabbed the main headlines.

And one teatime in 1977, Craven told young viewers: ‘An investigation has been launched into the claim that something strange came out of the sky and landed in the Welsh village of Broad Haven, near Haverfordwest.

“Whatever it was, the local school kids saw it three times.”

The clip was played in Paranormal: The Village That Saw Aliens, a documentary that attempts in four half-hour episodes to uncover the truth, whether mundane or extraterrestrial.

Reporter Sian Eleri, whose previous foray into unexplained phenomena led her to probe a haunted farm in north Wales, visited Broad Haven to track down some schoolchildren, now in their 50s, who claimed to have seen a strange craft in 1977.

Reporter Sian Eleri, whose previous foray into unexplained phenomena led her to probe a haunted farm in North Wales, visited Broad Haven to track down some of the pupils, now in their 50s.

They clung tenaciously to their story. One man, David Davies, said he endured months of bullying from other children who called him a liar, but never backed down.

David and his friends insisted that they saw a silver, cigar-shaped vessel with a domed lid, rising from a field.

When their director challenged them to draw what they had seen, without comparing notes, they all drew exactly the same shape.

When looking for other people to corroborate the sighting, Eleri found – as often happens in these cases – a mess of contradictions and dubious interpretations, which served to undermine the main evidence.

One woman thought a bald spot on her scalp could be evidence that she had been kidnapped.

Another was convinced she had seen aliens in silver jumpsuits: they were probably soldiers or fakes, not Martians.

But although Eleri seemed unaware, strange lights have been common in the skies over west Wales for hundreds of years.

In 1905, people up and down the Cardigan Bay coast reported so many strange sightings that the Daily Mail sent a journalist to investigate.

In the town of Egryn he saw “a ball of fire on the roof of the chapel.” It came out of nowhere and emerged instantly.

These types of phenomena deserve serious investigation, but Eleri is not the right journalist to do it. She keeps her tongue firm, pretending to be nervous about what she finds and doing everything she can to freak out.

Suddenly it disappeared, after having lasted a minute and a half.’ On the Barmouth road, two witnesses saw a “gigantic human figure towering over a hedge.”

“Then a ball of fire appeared above and a long beam of light passed through the figure, which disappeared.”

An abandoned hotel was treated like the setting for a Stephen King novel. Visiting an abandoned nuclear bunker, he decided to go at night, armed only with a flashlight. All of this makes for disturbing entertainment.

But as journalism, it falls short of Newsround standards.